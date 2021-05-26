1 injured, 1 arrested after ‘road rage’ shooting in Aurora Wednesday

AURORA | One person was critically wounded and another was arrested after a shooting prompted by a reported road rage encounter in Aurora Wednesday.

A male was reported to be in “critical condition” after being shot somewhere near Parker Road and the interchange with Interstate 225, police wrote on Twitter shortly after 1 p.m. May 26.

One person has been placed into police custody in connection with the shooting. No information on that person’s identity has been released.

The southbound lanes of Parker Road are currently closed at the intersection with the interstate, police said.

It’s unknown when the road may reopen, and significant delays are expected.

Police did not immediately provide any additional information on what precipitated the shooting. Authorities deemed the encounter “a road rage incident,” according to a tweet.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.