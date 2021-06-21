1 dead, 2 injured in Aurora car crash Sunday morning

AURORA | One person died and two more were injured following a high-speed car crash along Interstate 225 in Aurora early Sunday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators said the driver of a 2005 Subaru WRX was traveling about 120 miles per hour along the interstate when they lost control of the car and crashed in the southbound lanes just south of the exit ramp for East Colfax Avenue.

The three occupants of the vehicle were ejected, and none of them were wearing seatbelts, according to Officer Crystal McCoy, spokesperson for Aurora police.

A female occupant ejected from the car was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Neither her age nor her identity were released as of Monday morning. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the person soon.

Two other adults who were inside the car at the time of the collision were treated for injuries at a local hospital, but survived their injuries.

It’s unclear who was driving the car at the time of crash, or if any criminal charges are being considered.

The Subaru was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

There had been 206 fatal vehicle crashes reported in Colorado as of June 8, the latest Colorado Department of Transportation data available.

Fatal crashes in the state have been on a downward trend for the past three years. Following a 15-year high mark of 600 traffic deaths in 2017, the total dipped to 545 deaths in 2019 and 567 last year.