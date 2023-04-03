SEN. FIELDS: Ending gun violence requires every level of government

One evening last month, I returned home after a long day of lawmaking at the State Capitol to find one of my front windows shattered. A stray bullet from a drive-by shooting had gone through my window, hit a china cabinet in my living room, and damaged the wall behind it.

As you can imagine, I was shaken. As a mother of a son lost to gun violence, those same emotions, the same fear, was immediately brought back to the surface. It’s a difficult thing to feel unsafe sitting in your living room, wondering if tonight might be the night that you will be in the exact wrong place at the wrong time. Wondering whether that stray bullet might make contact with something other than a china cabinet.

I know that many others in my community feel similarly. In recent months, Aurora has been rocked by a frightening increase in gun violence incidents. Our nightly news is a near constant stream of addresses where a shooting took place, a daily recap of violence inflicted in our neighborhoods.

Just recently, Denver East High School suffered its second shooting in only six weeks. Last month, Luis Garcia was shot and killed in his car just outside of the school. Now, two faculty members have been hospitalized after a student at the school shot them. Enough is enough. Our children and teens deserve to feel safe in their communities and classrooms.

I am tired of hearing these reports. I am tired of living in constant fear of gun violence, wondering if my friends, family or I might be the next victim. The epidemic of bullets in bodies must stop. I will continue to stand up to interrupt gun violence in our community and state.

Since being elected to serve in the Colorado General Assembly in 2011, I have dedicated myself to working on policies to build safer communities for all. Following the Aurora theater shooting, I sponsored a bill to ban high-capacity magazines, and just two years ago, after the Boulder King Soopers shooting, I worked to establish the Office of Gun Violence Prevention in Colorado. These are just a few of the many steps we have taken to reduce gun violence in our state, but there is so much more we can do.

This year, I am working with my colleagues in the State Senate on a package of bills that will help reduce gun violence of all kinds. We are fighting to pass laws that will raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm, implement a three day waiting period for firearm purchases, and expand and improve Colorado’s ‘Red Flag’ law which allows individuals to file extreme risk protection orders to temporarily remove guns from a person at danger to themselves or others. Additionally, we are working on a bill to hold gun manufacturers accountable for their actions so the same mistakes don’t continue to be made over and over again.

I’ve also introduced legislation that would ban the purchase of assault weapons in Colorado and make it harder for weapons of war to wind up on our streets.

As a state, we must take seriously the threat of gun violence all across Colorado. But, we also have to think locally about solutions that are specific and unique to our own communities.

That’s why I also hope to work alongside the Aurora City Council and community advocates on more localized efforts to reduce gun violence such as gunfire detection technology or license plate readers, so we can better track incidences of gun violence and understand the root of the problem.

I believe that every Auroran and every Coloradan deserves to feel safe and secure in their community, whether they’re at home, at school, or at the grocery store. I don’t want anyone to have to live in fear that their house might be in the way of a stray bullet like mine was.

There is no single solution that is going to eliminate gun violence. It’s going to take all of us working together at every level to make real progress on this issue. I’m committed to doing the work to reduce gun violence and build a safer Aurora, and I hope you are too. Together, there is much more work for us to do.

— State Sen. Rhonda Fields is a Democrat and represents central Aurora