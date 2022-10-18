RYAN ROSS: Aurora City Council, did you forget about the people?

Community. Transparency. Accountability. Communication. Four important values elected officials need but may be lacking in Aurora.

These values are the cornerstone of representation and fuel the trust of citizens. When these values are neglected, citizens finish last, so I urge you to keep reading.

Our representation should connect us to the operations of our city, especially because life and responsibilities make it difficult to engage on every critical issue in the city.

Saturday, Oct. 8, the Aurora City Council convened the annual fall budget workshop but they did not invite these values. The meeting was not at city hall, did not have public comment, and was not televised. In this lack of transparency, significant decisions were made to eliminate the Occupational Privilege Tax and several critical community-facing services.

The Occupational Privilege Tax, which every major city has, produces $6 million in annual revenue. This is an important tax to city like ours with limited revenue streams. The employer pays a monthly fee of $4.00 for each employee with the exception of nonprofits and governments who are exempt from paying the employer portion and only pay $2.00.

The Independent Police Monitor position, the Diversity Education and Inclusion position, every new vacant city position, and defunding twelve additional uniformed police positions are also up for elimination. None of these eliminations were recommended by the City Manager in his proposed budget to city council.

Is City Council proposing to cut positions when independent investigations recommended a police monitor-audit function, when APD has demonstrated the need for Diversity Education and Inclusion, when crime has increased, and when our city is growing?

Our community still mourns Elijah McClain, the community policing reform recommendations were ignored, the community was excluded in the Chief of Police search process, and now cuts that negatively impact everyone. It is clear that many on Aurora City Council are not transparent, accountable, or interested in communicating with or prioritizing community.

The budget cuts will be voted on next Monday, October 24; we must remind our city council members of the community’s priorities. Let them know! Call them up immediately.

Ryan Ross, PhD is CEO of Urban Leadership Foundation of Colorado and resides in Aurora.