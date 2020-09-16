REP. TOM SULLIVAN: I’m voting for JoeBiden because our military, vets deserve a real leader

Respect for our military has never been a partisan issue until now.

The sacrifices that our service members make each day to keep our country safe are extraordinary. The sheer determination, will, and courage it takes to enlist and serve our country are proof of the valor and bravery each of our service members possess. They risk everything for this country and it is time they have a president who gives them the same respect.

Last week when the Atlantic article came out detailing President Trump’s despicable comments toward military members, referring to them as “losers” and “suckers”, I wish I had been surprised. Unfortunately, this is not the first time the President has disrespected the military. He has a long history of making disparaging remarks about our service members and has even bragged about getting out of the draft.

As a U.S. Air Force Veteran myself, President Trump’s comments hit close to home. It is clear that he does not appreciate the sacrifice of our military members.

Our fallen soldiers are not losers or suckers, they are American heroes who died protecting this country. They deserve a leader who honors their commitment to our nation and their sacrifice of service.

The President’s history of disrespect to veterans and the military is shameful. We have never had a president ridicule service members the way that he has, and his disrespect for the military does not exist in isolation. As we have seen first-hand through these past few months, President Trump does not care about the majority of Americans. His leadership, or lack thereof, throughout this pandemic, economic recession, and protests have left this country broken. Americans are dying. They are struggling to find jobs and they are grappling with the trauma of systemic racism while our President does nothing. Our country deserves better. That is why I am proud to support Joe Biden for President.

Joe Biden is a leader with respect and dignity. He has sent his son off to war and understands the sleepless nights, wondering if your deployed loved one is safe. Throughout his entire career, Joe has been relentless in his fight for the military and their families and his policies reflect that commitment to the military community.

As president, Joe will do everything he can to properly protect and care for military members and their families while they are deployed and after they come home. His plan will provide health care and mental health resources and create meaningful employment and educational opportunities for veterans. Joe Biden will never disrespect the military like Donald Trump has. He appreciates the sacred obligation this country has to provide and protect our soldiers.

We are in a battle for the soul of our nation. This November we will decide if we want our country to continue struggling and suffering as our leader turns a blind eye or if we want a leader who will listen to us and take actual steps to protect its citizens. The choice is clear. Joe Biden will bring decency and moral leadership back into the White House in order to restore the soul of this nation. Join me in casting our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris this November.

Tom Sullivan is a Colorado Representative for District 37, Arapahoe County. He serves on the Business Affairs & Labor and Finance committees. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran.