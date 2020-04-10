QUIDNUNC: Zooming through the secret lives of elected busy bees

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that Aurora is privy to gleaning the secret lives of local busy bees these days. Seems that as the threat of coronavirus has dimmed the in-person confabbing of everything of late, public officials are having to make their home lives public on TV. Not having to tune into city hall and school board rooms allows John Q. Public and your faithful affiant to legally and largely do some fine Windows peeping into Aurora’s richly famous. Quid has enjoined in the Voyer Dire of judging those who do the judging. First up, Councilman Dave Gruber’s man cave, complete with a gaper shot on the slopes where he never learned about “lunch tray.” Next, onto the Sunset Magazine set where Councilwoman Francoise Bergan must suffer. If there’s a stainless steel outdoor kitchen among the dais, it resides here. Quid will immediately after this dismal pandemic depression send someone over to Councilwoman Marsha Berzin’s haunt to do something about those over-sedated curtains. All of Aurora is worried whether Councilwoman Nicole Johnstson has taken up permanent residence in her kids’ playroom, which seemed worrisomely unplayful. And only Mayor Mike Coffman can reveal whether he lives in his city hall office or has the same decorating taste as industrial office designers. The most unsettling aspect of peering into the private lives of public officials is their uncanny ability to each get the angle wrong of the camera. “It’s like FaceTiming your parents,” one wag quipped. Quid pines for a return to in-person theatrical public whining sessions and gazing at nabobs from afar.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS.