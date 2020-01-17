QUIDNUNC: Wimpy state Capitol protesters can learn from Aurora pros

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that Denver protesters need to step up their game and should look to Aurora for tips and tricks. Seems that as Gov. Jared Polis began pumping out words from the floor of the House of Representatives at the Colorado Capitol last Thursday, during his state of the state address, fracking protesters in the galley gave it their best shot. “Sigh” was apparently the reaction from one of your favorite hacks from this fishwrapper. That’s because intrepid scribe Kara Mason has seen it all at Aurora City Hall, where protesters are pro. While the fracktivists at the Capitol last week were yelling about “no” and “please don’t” or some such timidity, angry Aurora demonstrators scream the F-bomb like fearless late-night comedy club acts. Aurora protesters each week would make microphone missives to “Mayor F*** boy.” One time, protesters even brought a protest cake, inscribed with obscenities against the mayor. While Capitol protesters drop to their knees and go limp as Capitol cops drag them away, seasoned Aurora cops yawn and smile as large grown men clad only in U.S. flag diapers deliver long and difficult rants from the council chamber floor. Capitol whiners use zip ties to make their points. Aurora protesters create chanting choruses and stay until the bitter end, sometimes past midnight. Sigh. They just don’t make fussers like the used to, except in Aurora.

