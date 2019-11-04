QUIDNUNC: The eyes have it, and Marianne Williamson might, too

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD the lower tiers of the Democrat race for the presidential nomination could be getting much more zesty soon. Seems that the guy who helped make former Democratic congressional hopeful Levi Tillemann’s run for Aurora’s 6th Congressional District endlessly memorable is still on team Marianne Williamson. If you almost impossibly missed it or forgot, Tillemann had a hard time grabbing headlines for congressional campaign in 2016 until he pepper-sprayed himself in the face on Youtube. He explained it off as part of his solution to school shootings. Rather than arm teachers with guns, give them pepper-spray cans, he said. For those who were doubtful of whether it would work, he showed the world how. Although he became an overnight sensation, it was not for the reasons most politicians hope for. Since the stunt came at the end of his campaign, it’s hard to know how much campaign manager Juan Rodriguez had to do with the piquant plan, but he’s hired on to the Williamson brigade, which seriously needs something to compete with candidates embroiled in impeachment scandals, swatting away heart attacks, grabbing guns from fellow Texans or teaching the world how to say his name.

Quid suggests a seance, exorcism or at least channeling to help keep Rodriguez employed should this gig not pan out.

