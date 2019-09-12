QUIDNUNC: Nobody wants to be Cory Gardner anymore

QUID HAS HEARD the worst job in the world these days is being Sen. Cory Gardner. Once all smiles and Teflon, Gardner these days has to draw his famous grin on with a Sharpie every morning. National and local media alike take turns telling how much it sucks to be a Republican whose state base forces him to be beholden to a president who is less popular among the masses than the dictator from North Korea. President Trump makes Gardner’s situation worse by tweeting out how much he admires Gardner. Last week the Pentagon released plans for how it would let Trump steal defense money for the wall that Mexico brays for. Tens of millions of wall dollars will come from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs belying a promise from Gardner that Trump would leave Colorado alone. Colorado’s smiling senator was left holding only the bag, a shrug and a mountain of tweets ridiculing a Trump-addiction that is fun at Republican base parties but makes meth look more sensible. He now suffers from the always fatal Anybody But Him Disease. Even the downstream rag in Denver took a kick at Gardner after Trump rolled the MAGA bus over him, making it clear Colorado’s junior senator won’t survive until the day he can’t get a primary challenger and can turn left to avoid the cliff. The worst of it all is that he could have looked forward to returning to selling tractors for a living, but trade wars from the guy Gardner has endorsed for president has ruined that industry, too.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS