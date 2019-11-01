QUIDNUNC: No on Prop CC folks get all touchy feely about their fight for you vote

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that critics of Colorado’s Prop CC aren’t fooling around when they say that paying taxes is like being molested by the government. Seems like a common theme among those who don’t want to see voters tinker with the state’s odd tax-limitation laws, hallowed by the right and righteous tax protesters in the state. If you’ve eyeballed the anti-Prop CC signs dotting the lawns of the friendliest neighbors on your block, you’ve seen that they flaunt the meme, “Taxation should be consensual.” Your faithful affiant cringes for state’s anti-sex-assault activists who frequently exist that rape and allusions are no joking matter.

Our part of the world’s very own GOP 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler took a me, too, approach to jumping on the innuendo bad-wagon in a column he penned recently week for this rag.

“…CC is the government’s hand on our knee,” Brauchler metaphorized. “If we do not swat it away now, the government will return next year to put its hands all over our TABOR and try to get at even more of our hard-earned dollars.” Quid ponders with curious readers as to just how large the anti-CC warriors’ refunds must be since most voters would agree that missing out on $1-$5 a month in exchange for better roads isn’t the same as having state legislators grab your TABOR in the voting booth.

