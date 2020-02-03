QUIDNUNC: Keeping Aurora committees safe from cons

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that the county types just get no respect. Seems that the esteemed Arapahoe County Assessor learned that again while attending the who’s who and who’s not among eco-devo folks at the annual State of the Base soiree last week. Each year, Buckley Air Force Base nabobs gather to brag about how many of your tax dollars roll into the pockets of private contractors and area businesses. This year, the K-boom was big, with more than a billion bucks being part of the eco-devo picture. The brass was honoring the honored, pointing out that the room was lighted with the entire Aurora City Council other honorable state lawmakers, Colorado names and the manager of coffee for the Denver Regional Council of Governments. Forgotten was Democratic Arapahoe County Clerk P.K. Kaiser. So when the microphone queried if any honorables were forgotten, PK raised his hand, but the moment moved on. No respect for the wicked lefties.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that while the city is going to great lengths to get everyone’s opinion on possible changes to the police department, those who have been on the locked side of the jail door need not apply to spout off. Seems that Councilmember Francoise Bergan said felons should not be on an advisory panel being created to tell cops how to run their show. It’s unclear how many crooks have time for civic duty, but it’s clear Aurora nabobs have plenty of time to consider such things. Even more unclear, is what kind of advice ex cons would have for running the police department. Perhaps the car burglar would insist the PD focus all its efforts on traffic scofflaws and shoplifters. Or perhaps, some council types are aware of the reformed who try to keep other from making the same mistakes and only too happy to tell cops how to help. Not everyone can sing the Folsom Prison Blues like Johnny Cash and, instead, prefer to offer something up to the ring of fire, which burns hot at city hall.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS