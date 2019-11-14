QUIDNUNC: Councilman Gruber finds a Kindled spirit with Peter Boyles

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that it’s not your imagination that Councilman Dave Gruber has that far-away look in his eyes on the Dais of Nabobs in the Aurora Star Chamber. Turns out, he’s been spending time on the ill-fated USS Indianapolis between making votes and taking cracks at Aurora’s “squad.” Actually, Gruber told talk-radio-host Peter Boyles that he was on his Kindle reading about the tragedy of the Indianapolis during a fiery Oct. 8 city council meeting, which turned into a tragically long huddle. Protesters who want to shut down Aurora’s GEO-owned Mumps Motel for Immigrants turned out about 50ish-strong in October to make their point and generally annoy the city council’s dwindling conservative ranks. Gruber confessed to Boyles that annoyance came fast that night when protesters stayed seated during the Pledge of Allegiance. So as the 50 or so lefties got up to spout off to Gruber into the microphone, “I pulled out a Kindle,” he bragged. As protesters sounded off, the story of the Indianapolis came on. Yours truly is shocked, shocked and dismayed that elected officials don’t hang from every word delivered from constituents at the lectern in the well. Certain that this is merely a case of Gruber diligently working through a thick book and thick testimony at the same time, your faithful affiant recommends to Gruber, “Naval History for Dummies.” This colorful picture-book, scratch-and-sniff favorite will let Gruber find out whoddunit and leave time to glean what the public has to say. The takeaway from the tragedy of the Indianapolis was that knowledge is power. Gruber’s opposing nabobs are listening, and apparently winning seats at the table.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS

Send quality gossip leads to [email protected]SentinelColorado.com.