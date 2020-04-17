QUIDNUNC: Boarders on thin ice treated to thick mulch and sweet revenge

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that stakes are getting higher in the metro area’s tit-for-tat exchange among rule makers and rule breakers. Seems that rebel skateboarders in the region couldn’t stand the idea of eons of idle time and nothing good to do with it. So doing what comes naturally, they headed for the skate parks. City types believe coronaviruses love a good half pipe as much as anyone, so they closed the parks and taped them off. Amateurs. Skaters skated past tape. So city types in Aurora filled the park features with mulch. Ha. So skater types are posting ads for “free mulch” on CraigsList, come and get it. Quid predicts a flurry of duck ponds filled with piranhas and scuba skaters.

AND QUID HAS HEARD the person in Colorado trying the hardest to get back into the private workforce is none other than Colorado Congressman and GOP Party Chairman Ken Buck. Seems that Buck got questions about his recent twitterpation over the nation’s overly socialist Congress going way too far in handing out cash and comfort to the 17 million Americans who have suddenly found themselves jobless with no chance of finding a paycheck, possibly for years. Buck-up, says Ken. He says Congress needs to “incentivize” people into working by kicking them off the dole sooner rather than later. A Congressman this cold at this stage of the game has got to be dying to quit his political job and deliver TP or Subway to the constituents who will make that happen this November.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS