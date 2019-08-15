QUIDNUNC: Aurora school nabobs play rough

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that the end of civility among nabob types is so over. As the Great Orange Flame in Washington sears through the nation, it seems to have toasted the seats behind the daises at City Hall and even Aurora Public Schools. Seems that there’s still no shortage of short quips, short tempers and stink eye among city councilors, who don’t agree to agree on plenty these days. And among the Aurora Public Schools board, the stink eye was close and rank this week when teacher union chief Bruce Wilcox lectured APS Superintendent Rico Munn about an upcoming bruising battle for his contract renewal. Right after, under-uber-union leader Yolanda Calderon took the speaker’s dais, a mere few feet from Munn, and told him in no third-person terms that in her music-not-to-her-ears-teacher-hum-bell opinion, Munn threw out the final solution to teachers, students, small animals, sprites and all things real and wholesome as he was talking up the new school year recently. Possibly seething to the beat, beat, beat of a different drummer, Calderon threw a variety of punches and then disappeared to corners unseen. Elsewhere, similar simmering sufferings seem to be unsettling a host of city committee clatches, county confabs and all over this rag’s raucous Facebook and Twitter pages. Bored with so much rhetoric, Quid suggests Boston Crab contests before every meeting or new edition.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS