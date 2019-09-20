QUIDNUNC: Aurora flubs blind honors with epic shortsightedness

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD THAT a city building a reputation for seeing into the future, Aurora suffers from blinding myopia in the present. Seems that nabobs and poobahs had all the right intentions when it decided to honor members of the White Cane Program, which ensures that any blind person wanting a white cane gets one, and learns how to use it. The same city officials couldn’t forsee, however, that council chambers itself is hardly friendly to any disabled visitor, especially anyone with a white cane having to manage a ton of stairs, carpet and odd patterns of seating. Somehow, those being honored managed to get down the stairs to the council floor for the reading of the honor of the proclamation by hizzoner Bob LeGare. That was followed by an equally awkward moment when LeGare tried to pass off the proclamation to a small group of blind cane users, who, apparently, will have to have it translated into Braille at their own expense. The honors were finished off as those with white canes worked to take their award and their lives put at risk back up the stairs and out of the Aurora star chamber, which could see that it was time to move onto the next order of business.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS

Send quality gossip leads to [email protected]SentinelColorado.com.