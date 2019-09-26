QUIDNUNC: Aurora City Council aka Monday Night at the Fights

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that the cat fight is out of the bag at city hall. Seems that ever since Aurora’s version of the squad hit the council floor in 2017, tempers have flared. Aurora’s “squad” were three candidates propelled into nabobdrom by Colorado’s chapter of Emerge America, elevating lefty liberal women into office. Months of tight-lipped grins and decreasingly subtle asides have now given way to all-out and open disdain among a host of esteemed lawmakers. It’s not just the honored rears in the high-chairs of the council dais adding to the non-stop imbroglio, commoners have also become part of the best reality show on the tee-vee. The city council’s regular installment of letting the little people talk to the big people has become a a regular free-for all, with the public lobbing slurs up to the anointed, and the electeds returning the serves. Councilman Dave Gruber lobbed an “Antifa” bomb at the chairperson of the Arapahoe County Democratic Party. Councilwoman Crystal Murillo, who has become the little sister of the dais, volleyed Councilman Johnny Watson’s claim of council hostage taking in Murillo’s Ward I. She advised Watson that he remains an “appointed city council member” with political aspirations, referring to his getting a council seat by the other side making that choice. The public now feels free to lob or infer the f-bomb, and even mother of f-bomb into the lectern mix. Your’s truly can’t wait to see what happens next season when the kids on the council have to make room for a new mayor.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS