QUIDNUNC: Arapahoe County Clerk — it’s what’s for dinner

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that the Trump Republicans have a reputation for eating their own in these parts, but the local Democrats are happy throwing teamster Arapahoe County Clerk Joan Lopez under the bus, and even backing it up a few times. Seems that as ballot counting across the state kept ticking off good news and bad news for politicians and causes all across the spectrum, vote counting came to a standstill in the new center of the progressive Colorado universe. As Wednesday morning rolled into late day and nobody was sure who was really winning or not winning what, and info was coming from this rag and not the county clerk, liberal grumbling became groaning. “I’m voting for the next Republican clerk if they can deliver on how to communicate during an election,” one way-left lib was overheard telling a hack in this newsroom. Aurora elections are apparently not a spectator sport.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that there’s just no time to eat in the busy world of Greenwood Village newspapering. Seems that a hack from that town’s rag stopped only long enough to hug mayor wannabe Mike Coffman at his election night soiree and congratulate him before hitting the buffet table for what might have been pizza or could have been an open-face Italian burrito. Tribe members from this fishwrapper are happy to send election night leftover pizza, donuts, ledes and local news to aid their cause.

