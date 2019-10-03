QUID: Tattling trail tales as city electioneers near the end

Quidnunc, whose name comes from the Latin “what now,” is out and about as often as possible to bring you news overheard in elevators, rest rooms and spied in various e-mail boxes.

QUID HAS HEARD that Marsha was there. Seems that at last weekend’s Aurora City Council riveting Saturday-morning-at-the-crack-of-stupid Who’s Your Buddy Session, Councilwoman and mayoral hopeful Marsha Berzins was there with the rest of the captive city hall staffers, eating to stay awake while the topics of city stuff came and went. Your faithful affiant knows Marsha was there because she reportedly pointed out the rest of the Aurora mayoral wannabes who decidedly were not, including Mike Coffman, Ryan Frazier, Omar Montgomery and Renie, AKA is-she-really-running. Peterson. Quid wonders whether the other personalities not in room have subconsciously conceded the race to Berzins, so why miss favorite Saturday morning cartoons, or whether they figured this was the last chance to avoid hearing the other 10 people on the dais make a mess of a perfectly good Saturday. Your’s truly predicts the first Tuesday in November will answer that question.

QUID HAS HEARD that you’ll want to see the Q&A results asked to anyone in Aurora that got their name on the ballot this year. Seems that following instructions or even a cogent train of thought is not the what some city council and school board hopefuls will be touting on their yard signs. In the spirit of truth in advertising, rest assured this hack will out any offenders if dear readers have any difficulty in spying who they are.

AND THAT’S ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS.

