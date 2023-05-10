QUIDNUNC: Quid is back and poking at Aurora’s calamity council and a Mayor Hancock kiss off

Quidnunc, the city’s most loathed hack is back, Aurora.

QUID HAS HEARD that a new phrase has been coined in honor of Aurora’s very own city council: civility disobedience. That’s what happens when a group or organization despises each other so much and is so determined to squabble that they will bicker even during efforts to stop the sparring. Seems that council nabobs attending the April 29 Saturday marathon council retreat were asked to participate in a “make nice” team building exercise created to bring some semblance of civility to a group that excels at regularly slandering each other.”How long is this going to take?” Councilperson Danielle Jurinsky, the panel’s top disparager, huffed as Councilperson Curtis Gardner cajoled the group into trying to tolerate each other for a short while. It took little time, Quid has been told, for Jurinsky to bolt from the effort, “I have real work to do,” along with Mayor Mike Coffman, sources tell your faithful hack. While Jurinsky’s lament went out of earshot, the rest of the city’s finest, sans two, could hear Coffman loudly grunting out push-ups nearby, an unnerving tumult that apparently echoes occasionally through city hall.

AND QUID HAS HEARD that the days of yore when Aurora’s mayor practically picked fist fights with hizzoner of Denver are long gone. Bad blood between former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and then Aurora Mayor Paul Tauer was a source of endless headlines in this rag and others for years. Rest assured, Tauer did not lament the end of Webb’s role as mayor, and Webb never sent roses when Tauer ran out of years to bang the local gavel. That was then. Now, Mayor Mike Coffman honored hizzoner of Denver Michael Hancock, as he prepares to hand over the keys to that city next month. “Whereas Mayor Hancock collaborated with the city of Aurora and fellow metro area elected officials on many issues of shared importance, including public safety, homelessness and housing, equity and economic development,” Coffman proclaimed Monday night. Quid is eager to meet the Mayor Hancock Coffman honored, having only observed what must have been the evil twin all these years. It was apparently that Mayor Hancock who pushed to pour billions of state highway money into an elevated I-70 debacle that turned every other town’s highway dollars into Denver’s elevated soccer park. It was clearly the other Hancock who violated the already violated DIA deal by arranging the surrounding Aerotropolis plan to widely benefit Denver and not the surrounding counties and cities who were guaranteed the trickle-down airport goodies. It was the other Hancock who stood behind efforts to harass that city’s homeless campers and send them scattering to Aurora and other nearby suburbs. It was the other Hancock who sneaked off to Texas for some fun time, snubbing a bevy rules, while the good Hancock stayed behind to “strongly” lead Denverites with “hope and determination.” And your faithful affiant is unclear which Mayor Hancock shrunk away from Aurora’s battle when Colorado Springs tycoon Phil Anschutz and others sued Aurora to try and prevent them from winning the Gaylord of the Rockies pact. Denver Mayor Regionalism became a pawn of Downtown Denver hoteliers’ effort to squelch the Gaylord deal. Apparently, recent Aurora politicos have short or ill-equipped memories. Rest assured, most of city hall and yours truly do not.

