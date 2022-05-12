PERRY: Two-thirds of U.S fear immigrants will force us to be like them, which we already are

So, you’re standing in line at the store, the bank or gathered in the produce department at the supermarket, among 10 other people.

According to an Associated Press poll released this week, six of those people around you are afraid that immigrants are somehow being enlisted to sway elections, steal their jobs or end “American” culture to supplant it with their own.

You might even be one of those fearful people.

I hear you in stores, restaurants and read your Facebook posts all the time.

The fears are stoked by people like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, or like Tucker Carlson on Fox News, who claims Democrats are trying to flood the country with immigrants as a way of consolidating political power and “diluting” “American culture,” according to an AP story this week.

We’re living with the results of this constant message from conservatives.

A kindly-seeming older guy at a hardware store the other day on the west side of the metroplex was telling his apparent friend about work he’d recently had done at his house by “Mexicans” and how a problem arose. “I wasn’t about to let a Mexican pull one over on me,” the guy said, bragging.

As unsettling as the comment was, even more worrisome was that this guy felt comfortable in loudly announcing his naked racism in the middle of a busy hardware store.

“Wow. Bigotry robs you of a lot of things,” I told the guys, visibly shocked not that I was listening, but that I pushed back.

Just as surprising to me, the bigot tried to explain that he wasn’t a bigot, but that it’s important for “Americans” to “draw the line” so “Mexicans know what they can and can’t get away with…or else it’s all over.”

He clearly didn’t see his bigotry as a personal defect but as something necessary to his survival.

I’ve heard and overheard this kind of talk, almost always in matter-of-fact or sometimes almost apologetic tones, my entire life. As a white guy, other white people often just assume supremacy, racism and bigotry are a shared experience and common value.

Besides being white, discussing what’s what with our safe-sounding, bland Western drawl is another privileged perk where members often feel free to slur “others” without reprisal.

I grew up in Colorado when detectable lilts even from New England or Texas raised eyebrows and suspicions.

It’s both encouraging and depressing that after so many generations of immigrants in a nation created by immigrants, that the fears of “others” still persist and sometimes change.

My own family, the Nesselhufs, emigrated here from Freiburg, Germany in the late 1800s, among millions of German immigrants. They settled in Manzanola in southeast Colorado, because it was so much like the region they’d left for a new and better life here, away from meddling kaisers.

My grandmother told me distrust of the Nesselhufs by some turned to hatred by many as World War I erupted. German immigrants were suspected and frequently accused of being spies, even in Manzanola of all places. No one spoke German outside the house after that. Neighbors slurred them as “Huns.”

What was once the post-Victorian language of enlightenment, art, music and fun became a shameful moniker of treachery.

German books were removed from the libraries. Germans were unwelcome everywhere.

Despite decades of demonization, however, “they” eventually became “us.”

I point this out only because endless other immigrant groups have suffered the same or far worse. Immigrants from Italy, Poland, Ireland and Russia have long been considered “others,” worthy of suspicion and distrust, until they’re not, for the most part, because they’re white.

Brown immigrant groups have never been so lucky. In the eyes of American bigots, they’re doubly cursed with fostering an alien culture and an alien race.

On one end of the racism spectrum, are people who note the race or culture of people in retelling a story when it has nothing to do with what they’re talking about. “I was outside and this Black guy came by walking two yappy dogs who hated being out in…” Or it was a “Hispanic lady” or an “Asian guy.” I don’t think I’ve ever heard a white person retell a story about “some white guy,” where his race wasn’t germain to the story.

On the other end of the spectrum was this guy at the hardware store. He clearly thinks that brown people, especially brown people speaking another language, want to change alter his suburban community, the state and the nation.

What I’ve never been able to figure out, and I’ve asked, is “how” immigrants and “others” would change our world if they could, according to all these fears.

If you’ve spent any time out and about in Aurora, you quickly get the fact that “them” is “us.” If you shop at Arash, an amazing international market on Parker Road, you can mingle among Muslims in bluejeans or burqas shopping with Jews and Latinos and East Africans, Eastern Europeans and even old guys like me who appreciate the amazing cured olives, flatbreads from every culture in the world and the only place I know of where you can get French feta cheese. It’s the same at H-mart, across the street, where everybody there from cultures across the world or across the city can paw through every kind of pepper on the planet. Just a little farther east is a King Soopers store filled with employees and shoppers who look like everyone in the neighborhood, from everywhere.

They aren’t looking for socialism or forcing people to speak Farsi. They drive Toyotas and Fords to pick up their kids from schools they depend on to do a good job teaching their kids. They want the city to fix the potholes and the Costco to not run out of toilet paper before they get there. They want the price of gas to go down and to see their favorite show on TV without someone telling them the dog got out of the backyard again. They want to be recognized and respected for their hard work on the job and at home.

In every way that matters, they are us, and we are them.

If you’re going to be afraid of something, fear that you’ll get to the end of your life never realizing that and enjoying it.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]