PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR 

No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now.

You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.

“With this one-time money, we’re going to be able to get these maintenance needs taken care of,” said Councilmember Dustin Zvonek, who sponsored the Build Up Aurora plan.

Free money?

Actually, not at all. The city is borrowing it, which is how governments have for a very long time gotten anything done.

But in Aurora, like the rest of Colorado, borrowing money to fix roads, build schools and hire cops got impossibly complicated when statewide voters got tricked into voting for the so-called Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights back in 1992.

Like I’ve written before, TABOR was the biggest sham-scam ever pulled on Colorado residents. Sold as a way to keep taxes low, it’s never done that. The total tax burden for Colorado outs the state squarely in the middle of others, just like it has been for decades, even before TABOR.

The idea behind it is so inane that, despite all the righty-tighty extremists running states most of us don’t even want to make eye contact with, not one other state has replicated this bad-news proposition in about 30 years.

TABOR does two things. First, it prohibits elected officials — from the state legislature on down — from raising taxes or borrowing money without voter approval. It essentially ended representative government as we knew it, and delegates funding cities, the state, schools and even water districts to a committee made up of everyone who votes.

No kidding. Not a single other state in the country will touch this mess.

Second, and even worse, TABOR caps spending with a ludicrous formula that not only limits expenditures, but it forces them down further after an economic downturn, which is often the reason for TABOR “refunds” and crappy roads.

The result is a state filled with voters who too often don’t have sense enough to raise taxes or spending to pay for paving deteriorating streets.

Former state Sen. Al Meiklejohn — aka “Asphalt Al, the Kiddies’ Pal — a wise Republican legislator from the 1980s who believed strongly in funding roads and schools, once said, “The debt is either in the budget or in the streets.”

Keeping the debt in the streets has been Aurora’s plan on more than one occasion. Not only have local voters turned down critical road-repair ballot questions that asked for just a few dollars a month in new property taxes for most homeowners, they’ve even turned down offers to borrow money and fix roads — with no new taxes.

Part of the dilemma is an ill-informed electorate, but most of the problem is the ridiculously complicated and convoluted language that created TABOR. It forces election officials to produce tortured ballot questions that makes everything sound like a massive tax hike, even when it’s not.

So what’s a responsible government to do when it needs to spend money on desperately needed improvements but can’t get past TABOR to make it happen?

Cheat.

There’s one way around TABOR that faithful GOP TABOR fans hate, hate, double-hate: Certificates of Participation.

It’s a fancy name for borrowing money without all the bureaucracy — and without voter approval.

For years, right-wing Republicans haven’t just sneered at the voter bypass, they’ve called out mostly Democrat-controlled local governments that have used it.

Until now.

“There is a longstanding provision in our state’s constitution that multi-year debt can’t be issued without a vote of the people,” said Joshua Sharf, senior fellow in fiscal policy at the Independence Institute, a haven for the political far right.

Sharf added that, well, sometimes this workaround can be used “responsibly.”

Well, well well. Not only has the far right softened on ways to get around the dreaded TABOR chaos, but one of Aurora’s far-right lawmakers is bragging about invoking it.

Of course Zvonek isn’t explaining all this to constituents, especially his far-right constituents who worship TABOR as if the dogma was delivered on tablets from the desk of Barry Goldwater and not in a pile of papers from convicted tax-evader Douglas Bruce.

Yes, Aurora desperately needs big, big money for capital improvements for things like fixing the roads. And yes, borrowing $35 million without voter approval is an easy way to get the cash.

But what Zvonek and fans of this idea aren’t making clear is that Aurora isn’t printing $35 million to pay these loans back. The loan payments — or “debt service” as government types like to call it — must come from the city’s existing budget and revenues.

The tax money needed to pay off the $35 million in road loans can’t be spent on stuff like paying police, plowing roads, buying library books and all the tens of thousands of things your tax dollars go toward running the city.

“You’re not going to find many more ardent defenders of TABOR than me,” Zvonek told Sentinel reporter Max Levy when pressed about encouraging a financial scheme that has long been anathema to TABOR devotees. “But I do think certificates of participation can be a smart way for local governments to address capital needs when we don’t necessarily need to go to taxpayers.”

“Necessarily?”

Zvonek gets no argument from me or most other common-sense watchers of the government.

Love TABOR or not, Zvonek and others have cheated it, and committed Aurora to borrowing $35 million or more and must now pay that money back with interest, from your taxes.

Good for him.

Now that he and other Republicans understand how TABOR has hamstrung governments like Aurora and made it so that the roads literally start falling apart or force the city to close huge swaths of government to pay for fixing streets and little else, the next step is inevitable.

It’s time to let, or even force, elected officials to do what we hire them to do: run the government. To do that, they have to be able to have the temerity and wisdom to know when to raise taxes and borrow money, and when to not.

Hopefully, this will be the beginning of a chorus of Republicans across the state who see how destructive and unyielding TABOR is.

Hopefully Zvonek and other Republicans will do the right thing now and help lead a statewide effort to repeal TABOR so other elected officials don’t have to sneak around it to do the right thing.

