Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a lunch break at New York Supreme Court in New York, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

If you hate Muslims, immigrants in general, economic stability, trans people, due process, science, government accountability, electric cars and NATO, you are going to love life in America if Donald Trump goes to the White House next year instead of prison.

If rounding up millions of people in “immigration raids” for immediate deportation, shooting shoplifters dead in the store, firing government workers who uphold the law, herding homeless people into massive tent cities, letting parents “elect” school principals and building massive warehouses for people his government deems “dangerously deranged” sounds like the country you’ve always been waiting for, Trump is your guy.

For those who’ve been there, seen that, in the Soviet Union and Europe in the 1940s, Trump is a recurring nightmare that’s just getting worse.

Coming off the heels of the 2023 election, few things are less compelling to me right now — and just about everyone — than the 2024 election.

But you need to be afraid. Trump himself is here to tell you that all of those crazy things that dozens of Republicans who worked with him keep saying about Trump being unhinged and being the incarnate definition of modern fascism, are alarmingly true.

A very wise woman, Maya Angelou, once remarked, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

So the guy who banned Muslims from entering the country, belittled war heroes and disabled people, lied so many tens of thousands of times that the New York Times pretty much lost count, provably lied about losing his bid for reelection and marshaled an insurrection into the Capitol and then watched it unfold — but wait, there’s more — and then after being evicted from the White House, stole cartons of dangerous classified documents to keep as mementos, he’s exactly who he tells you he is.

You don’t have to believe me, believe what he says himself.

As the leading GOP candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, he recently set out his plan for January 2025 — if he can keep from being sent to prison for treason or election fraud, conspiracy and obstruction, or stealing classified documents, or if the 14th Amendment barring him, as an insurrectionist, from running for president, doesn’t.

Here’s what Trump has in store for MAGA Daba Deux: The Revenge.

1. Using an executive order, he would reclassify thousands of government employees, like those in the FBI and Department of Justice that have held him accountable for breaking the law. He calls them “corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus.” By changing their employee status he could fire at will.

2. He would impose Travel Ban, Extra Strength, and not only restrict Muslim travel but also seek out Americans and residents who have “jihadist sympathies” — pro Muslims — and deport them. His description of those he wants out of the U.S. are, oddly, clear matches for the goons he deployed for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and insurrection: “dangerous lunatics, haters, bigots, and maniacs.” The Associated Press writes that Trump pledges at his rallies to impose “ideological screening” for all immigrants, thus detecting those who would seek to elevate Muslim theology to the level Christian theology across the country.

3. Trump said he would ask Congress to end transgender distinctions in the United States, imposing the gender indicated on a birth certificate for life, legally making crossdressers out of transgender citizens. Despite staunch backing from every reputable medical and pediatrician organization in the country, he would by fiat outlaw transgender treatments in hospitals and doctor offices.

4. Ignoring the already immediate consequences of global climate change, he would push the country to “DRILL, BABY, DRILL” and end electric car incentives and goals.

5. Even though he promises to close the Department of Education, he would try to impose “patriotic education” in the classroom, as well as push for prayer in public schools and promote “nuclear” families with lessons on “the roles of mothers and fathers” and the “things that make men and women different and unique.” (See Trump Pays Hush Money to Porn Actress Stormy Daniels)

6. As for solving the pesky crime thing, it would be the death penalty for drug dealers, soldiers on the streets of big cities, doing soldier-y things, and asking police to shoot dead suspected shoplifters.

Those are just a few highlights of the inner-workings of a guy who had to pay millions for sexually assaulting a strange woman in a dressing room, is facing all of his scummy shyster lawyers who are turning on him after being caught trying to rig a handful of presidential elections across the nation, and who keeps secret U.S. war documents in his Florida compound potty.

These aren’t assessments by trusted and reliable news agencies — not nuts at FoxNews — this is all from footage from his own propaganda rallies and his own social media company.

And this guy, this certifiable, indicted criminal lunatic, is the top choice of polled Republicans, including leaders of the Colorado Republican Party.

Yup.

Colorado GOP Party Chairman Dave Williams said in a tweet last week, “Colorado Republicans spoke loudly and clearly that President Trump is the frontrunner and the man to beat,” after a straw poll among state party faithful at a wingding in Centennial tabbed Trump the top choice. “The Party congratulates President Trump and looks forward to the grassroots America-First energy he will continue to bring to our base heading into 2024.”

Well, maybe not all of America is looking forward to that. In fact, not all Republicans are looking forward to that.

The remnants of Colorado Republican lucidity are in court in Denver right now in an effort to keep Trump off the 2024 ballot. They’re arguing that his leading the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and insurrection triggers the 14th Amendment clause against insurrectionists, making him ineligible for office.

Among the “RINOs” trying to persuade fellow Republicans that Trump is a criminal nutcase is far, far right Congressperson Ken Buck.

“Too many Republican leaders are lying to America, claiming that the 2020 election was stolen, describing Jan. 6 as an unguided tour of the Capitol and asserting that the ensuing prosecutions are a weaponization of our justice system,” he said. “These insidious narratives breed widespread cynicism and erode Americans’ confidence in the rule of law.”

And there you have it, folks, from the mouths of the far-right itself.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on BlueSky, Threads, Mastodon, Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or dperry@SentinelColorado.com