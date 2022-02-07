PERRY: Republican officials dragging Douglas County into the abyss  

Douglas County is not OK.

Alarming behavior in a county that for months has been checking all the boxes for “this doesn’t look good,” ended last week as an indisputable call for help.

Elected officials there have virtually nuked their sheriff department, the regional health department, the county clerk’s office and any remaining shreds of credibility.

On Friday, they pretty much burned down the state’s third-largest school district.

If you don’t live there, you should still care because we’re all in the same metroplex lifeboat together. It’s just that Douglas County officials are no longer able to hide their crazy. They flaunt it like the neighbors who fill their yard full of poison oak and wild sumac trees and then enter the best garden contest.

This is going to get ugly.

After watching economic development gurus for decades, I can tell you two things quality businesses avoid are communities with shaky schools and kinky governments that keep generating worrisome headlines.

Few things say “falling property values” like Douglas County’s trifecta of “oh hell no.”

Here are a few of the headlines that make Douglas County a place begging for intervention:

– 2019: Far-right Republican county commissioners undermined Republican County Sheriff Tony Spurlock by threatening to withhold department funds for his supporting a state law that works to get guns from people with critical mental health issues. The law was named after a Douglas County sheriff deputy gunned down by a man suffering a mental health crisis who was able to keep his gun to go on a murderous rampage. Spurlock accused Republican commissioners of trying to “extort” him with their scheme.

– 2020: State Rep. and House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Douglas County, sues Gov. Jared Polis over a statewide mask mandate, saying the governor was on a “power trip.” No Colorado court would even hear the lawsuit. Neville went on to draw scorn on himself from fellow Republicans for using about $1 million in GOP campaign funds to hire his brother as a contractor. Ousted as minority leader by his own party, Neville doxxed the two Denver Post reporters who covered the story, publishing their home addresses on social media. In a scathing editorial, the Denver Post told Neville, “good riddance.”

– 2020, 2021 and 2022: Since the beginning of the pandemic, just about every level of public official elected in Douglas County has fought against mask mandates. Douglas County was, until just a few months ago, part of the Tri-County Health Department, the largest health department in the state with a sterling reputation for efficiency and expertise. Despite that, recommendations of mask mandates, like those across the state, the nation and the world, elicited outrage among Douglas County elected officials. They planted extremist representatives on the Tri-County Board of Health, frothing disinformation and quackery about the mandates.

After months of miserable public battles, Douglas County commissioners decided to abandon the three-county health cooperative — to avoid mask mandates. The move will cost their constituents and others millions in duplicative taxes to create a board they can control that won’t impose mask mandates. Despite their efforts, the local Douglas County school district worked to keep its mandate, generating a lawsuit backed by local Republican elected officials.

– 2022: Recently, Douglas County commissioners bragged that they’ve hired from California a chief for their go-alone nascent public health department. This, after they abandoned Tri-County Health Department, run by a Harvard MD who is an expert in public health and especially communicative diseases. They bragged that they now have latched onto a guy who has a master’s degree in public administration “as well as a bachelor’s degree in biology.” Two of the three Douglas County commissioners appointed themselves to their new health department board.

– 2022: Last week, Douglas County Clerk Merlin Klotz joined two other Republican county clerks in Colorado accused of providing sensitive, confidential voting machine information to voter fraud conspiracy theorists who are part of Donald Trump’s debunked Big Lie effort to undermine voter security.

– 2022: Also last week, newly elected, far-right Republican Douglas County Schools board members were caught bending and possibly breaking state open meeting laws while conspiring to force Superintendent Corey Wise to resign or get fired. That prompted a “sick out” from the vast majority of Douglas County teachers and a huge protest, along with students.

– 2022: The threatened sick out prompted former GOP District Attorney George Brauchler, a Douglas County resident, regular Denver Post columnist, failed state Attorney General candidate and right-wing talk-radio host, to call for using state open records laws to doxx teachers, by making public the names of those who called in sick. “The public ought to know who you are,” Brauchler told listeners of his talk-radio show.

– 2021: Wise had come under fire from local extremists for his support of a district equity program and for supporting mask mandates in schools, similar to every school district in the metro area in hopes of keeping schools open and students and staff safe.

– 2022: During a lurid hours-long meeting Friday night, the school board publicly sacked Wise, even as he asked them to allow him time to attempt to address the bizarre and contradicting demands of the new school board. Wise himself summed up the circus side show saying, “There are times when I wonder if you want to fire each other or fire me.”

The move will cost taxpayers at least a quarter-million dollars and probably much more.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, was Jenga.

No doubt this kind of thing goes on all the time in rural Missouri and all over Texas. But this is Colorado, a place where conservatives have served for generations with pride in a large part because of their level-headedness and push for diplomatic pragmatism.

Douglas County is being run into the ground by a group of elected officials who individually would create a clear and present danger to everyone who lives there. But working in tandem? All the dash lights are flashing.

It isn’t like the rest of the metro area can just shake our heads and be glad we don’t live there.

No doubt, there will first be a stampede of teachers out of the school district. Since Colorado is an open school district state, students will soon follow.

Leadership this bad and this far-reaching signals a future where everyone else in the metro area, and pretty much the state, will have to bail out what looks to be one disaster after another.

Everyone inside and out of Douglas County has a responsibility to shore up whatever credible leadership remains and to work to oust, overturn or elect someone that isn’t drowning in a sea of Trumpism.

Now would be a good time.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]