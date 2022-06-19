Perry: Rep. Lauren Boebert is everything she says she is — ignoring that is dangerous

I’ve seen some stuff in almost 40 years of watching the world for a living.

But the sheer sustained force of GOP U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s “you’re-making-that-up” eldritch is like nothing I’ve ever encountered.

Just about every single day, Boebert broadcasts sometimes dozens of freaky to creepy exclamations on Twitter or Fox TV like a pulsating Rain Bird sprinkler tapped directly into the wobbling head of the long-gone Laughing Sall outside the Lakeside Amusement Park Fun House.

What boggles the mind, is that the media has either so tired of pointing out Boebert’s boundless sagacity, or decided reporters are only making it worse by repeating or drawing attention to all that Boebert goes off on, all day, every day — without accountability.

Don’t take it from my conclusions that not only is Boebert not OK, but that allowing official members of the government to spew this stuff, as if it makes sense or even hovers nears reality, actually makes the media, and everyone, complicit in whatever it is that Boebert is moving toward.

Here’s just a few recent highlights and some observations:

Boebert: “Dear men, you will never be woman enough to be a female.”

Perry: (I know a lot of women who are so much more than reproductive organs)

…

Boebert: “There are only two genders.”

Perry: (Choose carefully)

…

Boebert: “Fentanyl is a weapon of mass destruction. It’s time to aggressively address this crisis!”

Perry: (The top causes of death in the US are heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Suicide, often by gun, rates far above fentanyl overdoses. But yes, years into enveloping opioid addiction, now would be a good time to save lives.)

…

Boebert: “1984 called and they want their bleak, immoral, thuggish and deadly totalitarian dystopian future back.”

Perry: (George Orwell – “The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth.”)

…

Boebert: “It is immoral to signal to poor and desperate people to put their lives in the hands of the cartels and come here illegally. This breaks my heart. CLOSE THE SOUTHERN BORDER!”

Perry: (SEE BELOW)

…

Boebert: “The Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents caught nearly 4,000 migrants over the Memorial Day Weekend. More than 1,600 migrants avoided apprehension and made their way into the United States. Make no mistake, this is not a “humanitarian effort”, it’s a full-scale invasion!”

Perry: (SEE ABOVE)

…

Boebert: (Quoting an endorsement from the Colorado Springs Gazette) “Boebert relates to average, hard-working Coloradans like no one we have seen… District 3 primary voters should nominate Boebert for a second term.”

Perry: (The Cheshire Cat – “We’re all mad here.”)

…

Boebert: “Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars.”

Perry: (RuPaul: “Drag is there to remind culture not to take itself too seriously. All of this is illusion.”)

…

Boebert: “Biden trusts Ukraine with guns. He trusts the Taliban with guns. He trusts the Mexican drug cartels with guns. Why doesn’t he trust law-abiding Americans with guns?”

Perry: (Guns were the leading cause of death of American children in 2020)

…

Boebert: “Pray as if it all depends on God. Live as if it all depends on you.”

Perry: (Jack Handey: “To me, boxing is like a ballet, except there’s no music, no choreography, and the dancers hit each other.”)

…

Boebert: “The same Democrats who think 18-year-olds can serve in the military but are too immature to buy guns also want 16-year-olds to vote and 6-years-old to be able to identify as the opposite gender. Make it make sense.”

Perry: (Dr. Seuss: “Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.”)

…

Boebert: “You know the American education system is in trouble when teachers are praised for talking about their sex life but are fired if they dare utter the name of God.”

Perry: (Nelson Mandela – “No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”)

…

Boebert: “The price of gas is higher than Hunter when he started snorting the Parmesan… and these prices are only getting higher.”

Perry: ( Lewis Carroll – “Beware the Jabberwock, my son. The jaws that bite, the claws that catch! Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun the frumious Bandersnatch!”)

…

Boebert: “The Archbishop of San Francisco has announced that Nancy Pelosi will be denied the Holy Eucharist. She’s likely more concerned about not being able to drink the Communion wine.”

Perry: (Colorado Newsline, in a story about her being arrested for disorderly conduct for interfering in the arrest of teenagers caught drinking underage in 2015 – “Lauren (police said) then began stating again that we illegally arrested her and that she was going to have Fox News and every reporter at the court house,” the report said. The charges against Boebert were later dropped. Fox News, apparently, did not cover the event.)

…

Boebert: “It took @elonmusk barely 24 hours of becoming a Republican for him to be Me Too’d. Do you see the way they play this game now?”

Perry: (Elon Musk tweet Oct. 28. 2021 – “Am thinking of starting new university: Texas Institute of Technology & Science”.)

…

Boebert: “So now the term woman is too old school for Michelle Obama and she’s decided to start using “womxn”. Yes, really. They’re erasing women right before our eyes!”

Perry: (Michelle Obama – “When you’ve worked hard, and done well, and walked through that doorway of opportunity, you do not slam it shut behind you. You reach back and you give other folks the same chances that helped you succeed.”)

…

Boebert: “It is official. Liberals in power support killing a baby on the day of birth.”

Perry: (1 in 170 pregnancies fail in the last trimester, resulting in about 23,000 “stillbirths” each year. Abortion restrictions could insert government restrictions in a most dire and agonizing event in a woman’s life, even jeopardizing a woman’s life.”)

…

Boebert: “Perfect love casts out all fear. Love is fearless!”

Perry: (James Baldwin – “Love him and let him love you. Do you think anything else under heaven really matters?”)

…

Boebert: “The Left has gone beyond questioning man and are now questioning the will of God. Dangerous and demonic territory.”

Perry: (Cheers to the men and women who constantly question men and women and question a god who says, “For whatsoever man he be that hath a blemish, he shall not approach: a blind man, or a lame, or he that hath a flat nose, or any thing superfluous, Or a man that is brokenfooted, or brokenhanded, Or crookbackt, or a dwarf, or that hath a blemish in his eye, or be scurvy, or scabbed, or hath his stones broken. No man that hath a blemish of the seed of Aaron the priest shall come nigh to offer the offerings of the Lord made by fire: he hath a blemish; he shall not come nigh to offer the bread of his God.”)

…

Boebert: “If you’ve been woke all these years, you must be tired. Time to take a nap. The patriots are taking back over.”

Perry: (Everyone I know fighting the good fight against bigotry, hatred, white supremacy, treason, injustice, misogyny, and turning the American republic into a dictatorship have never been more committed to keep on fighting.)

…

The topper to just a few weeks of mind-numbing Boebertisms? After hundreds of tweets about this kind of stuff above, and nothing of substance on anything but red-meat Biden, immigration and other bigoted tropes, this gem appeared a few days ago as her primary election approaches:

Boebert: “My top 3 priorities are water, water, & water. Rural CO’s water supply must be expanded, especially during times of drought. I am a champion for water policies that deliver solutions, & these projects will add thousands of acre-feet of water storage.”

Clearly, Boebert is drowning in her own delusion. Are we supposed to stand by and make believe she’s something other than everything she says and does every day? Not today.

