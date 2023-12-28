A tear runs down the cheek of Sheneen McClain as she is consoled by Omar Montgomery, president of the Aurora NAACP, outside the Adams County Colo., Justice Center, after a verdict was rendered in the killing of her son Elijah McClain, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. Two paramedics were convicted in the 2019 killing of McClain, who they injected with an overdose of the sedative ketamine after police put him in a neck hold. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

You don’t have to look any further than the comments made in and about the final courtroom chapter of the Elijah McClain killing to understand the depth of the problem, and how little progress Aurora has made.

Late last Friday, after weeks of testimony in the third trial for the 2019 death of McClain at the hands of police and rescuers, two paramedics were convicted of criminally negligent homicide for giving the 26-year-old Black man a needless and fatal dose of ketamine.

The case of McClain — accosted and killed walking home while being Black — has waxed polarizing virtually from the day he died.

Comments accompanying last week’s Sentinel story about the courtroom finale paint a distressing picture of reality.

Few things say “white privilege” more than this frequent comment, registered again in the story this week:

“How sad that McClain did not simply comply, as I and everyone I know would,” one Sentinel reader said. “McClain intentionally escalated the situation. Comply now, complain later. Take it to court for an injustice.”

Dead people don’t sue. Their mothers do. Not the same.

I cannot begin to count how many times white readers have lobbed the “comply” chestnut in the Sentinel and in media all across the country.

Lots of white people blame McClain’s death on his own behavior, rather than that of the cops who accosted him.

McClain, who had no previous recorded police encounters, had walked from his north Aurora apartment to a nearby gas station for cans of iced tea. A passerby in a car called police to say a Black guy appeared sketchy. He was wearing a runner’s mask. When officer Nathan Woodyard rolled up just seconds later, he aggressively got out of the car, in the dark, yelling at McClain in a tone of voice that could mean death to Black people.

And it did.

“Comply now. Complain later.”

That’s something only the white and lucky get to say. If you believe that Black people bring on their injury and deaths from police by not complying with orders, you probably don’t know any Black people.

Let me remind you about a family of black women and little girls who “complied” with Aurora police and were forced to lie face down on hot asphalt two years ago. The cops mistakenly pulled them over in a botched stolen car exploit. They were in a car. The stolen vehicle was a motorcycle. They were literally burned when they complied.

Let me offer, for example, a man I know who is nearly annoying by how close he plays everything to the vest. Rico Munn is a rule player among rule players. He’s a lawyer. He was a key bureaucrat in the Colorado state government. He ran Aurora Public Schools and exuded “play by the rules.” The edgiest thing I know about Munn is that he had a Batman emblem on his rear tire cover.

“I am a Black man in America who holds a position of relative authority and privilege,” Munn wrote in an essay for the Sentinel in 2020. “I love this country. America has afforded me the opportunity to worship as I please; to get a college degree and a law degree. In America, I have been able to earn a living, marry the girl of my dreams, raise two beautiful children and participate in the civic and cultural life of my community. But also in America, I have been spit on, called a nigger, harassed by the police, denied opportunities and watched Black friends and loved ones systematically jailed, impoverished and dehumanized. My relationship with America is complicated; I am outraged by injustice but never surprised by it.”

So when a petrified 26-year-old Black adolescent was unexpectedly accosted by an aggressive white cop in the dark on the way home, terror and then begging for life was a learned and common response.

Now, paramedic experts say last week’s conviction will have a “chilling effect” on how other paramedics treat Black people in similar situations.

“The outcome could set a precedent for how emergency personnel respond to situations with people in police custody,” University of Miami criminologist Alex Piquero told the Associated Press. “They could be hesitant. They could say, ‘I’m not going to do anything’ or ‘I’m going to do less. I don’t want to be found guilty.’”

Yes, please. That’s the point. Aurora paramedics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper rolled up on the scene well underway. Rather than make independent assessments of what had happened before they came upon a nearly unconscious, incoherent Black man who had been in a struggle with police who, without cause, confronted him, they adopted a story provided by an adversary to McClain.

Had the Aurora paramedics approached the Aurora police with the same skepticism they disregarded when they diagnosed McClain, he’d be alive today.

The nation wants paramedics to back off from rushing onto a scene and acting on the propaganda or disinformation provided by police without making their own sober assessment and plan of action based on science, reality and best medical practices.

Another Sentinel reader said Friday’s conviction was “dangerous state level political intervention” in a case of what was at worst just “medical malpractice.”

Medical malpractice is when a patient sues because someone left a sponge in his abdomen after removing his appendix.

McClain was innocently, literally, walking home when he was assailed by cops, pummeled by them, choked by them to the point of collapse, essentially forced to drown in his own vomit. Then, he was accosted by two medics, who complicitly not only poisoned him with a needless and ill-advised dose of ketamine, but they lethally injected him with an overdose.

The prevailing attitude among critics of the trial and its outcome is that McClain somehow caused his own death. He had it coming.

I am confident that if McClain had been a 26-year-old white massage therapist, instead of a Black one, a white teacher or a white accountant, he would have survived the encounter.

The passerby probably would never have called dispatchers. And if he did, the police would have approached and handled the confrontation completely differently. And even if they didn’t, a white car salesman might have been aggravated by the nonsense but not afraid for his life. Cops don’t kill white men for walking home at night with cans of iced tea, even if they get upset during a confrontation.

Even if the white guy panicked and police believed they needed to subdue him, rather than just let him go or call in de-escalation experts, paramedics would have acted differently.

They almost certainly would have assessed the situation themselves, asking him questions, taking his pulse and determining that a nearly comatose man doesn’t warrant tranquilizing.

White people can deceive themselves over what this is about, but the numbers don’t lie. Despite being a vast minority, Black people either die or are injured at the hands of police at more than twice the rate than white people who encounter police, in Aurora and across the nation.

That’s true even if they’re carrying home the same cans of iced tea from the same store.

People may have differing views of the McClain death, but there’s only one reality.

