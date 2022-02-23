PERRY: No mistake about it, making felons out of drug users ruins lives, it doesn’t save them

The obvious disconnect between those who make or enforce our laws and reality is no greater than when it comes to drugs and drug abuse.

That fact is made clear by the recent reaction to yet another horrendous account of people being killed by overdosing or taking what amounts to poison when they were expecting illicit pleasure.

While so many things are unknown in the shocking fentanyl death of five people in Commerce City this week, I can almost guarantee that if lawmakers had elevated to felony status possession of the toxic drug that killed them, it wouldn’t have made any difference.

While I join a lot of people in Colorado welcoming the sudden enthusiasm of a bevy of state lawmakers, enforcers and pundits in addressing the scourge of illicit drug use and abuse, like many who’ve been in the trenches on this — victims, perps, medical providers or, like me, having a front-row seat to the show — this is not a new problem.

Nor is it an easy dilemma to deal with. Drug and alcohol abuse have haunted people, pretty much since there were people. In the United States, from Prohibition, through “just say no,” to the endless war on drugs, the conflict rages but the battles have mostly all been lost.

Few human maladies encompass so many demographics and parts of society as do drugs and alcohol: poor, old, educated, elite, conservative, business, religion — nearly everyone and everything.

The sudden interest in the disaster of the atomic-bomb-drug fentanyl, in all its forms, sprang from a shocking disaster this week.

Three women and two men, ages 24 to 32, were found dead Sunday. Another woman was found alive, along with an infant.

A preliminary investigation made it appear the people in the apartment were snorting cocaine, which was laced with enough fentanyl to kill all but one of them.

They were duped. They thought there was no danger in what’s clearly a dangerous form of entertainment, or they thought the worst just wouldn’t happen to them. Hundreds in Colorado die each year thinking the same things.

Bootleg fentanyl, imported primarily from clandestine labs in Mexico, often laced with other street drugs or used in imposter pharmaceuticals, has become a major health crisis in Colorado and across the nation.

Fentanyl and another synthetic opioid, carfentanil, are so powerful that minuscule amounts can be deadly, and too often are. Trying to compare this to other known drugs and find arbitrary amounts to satisfy felony requirements is as much a crap shoot as using street drugs in hopes nothing bad happens.

Last summer, The Sentinel reported that Colorado fentanyl deaths doubled in 2020 from the previous year, and then rocketed past that last year, which saw 720 overdose deaths from the lethal drug, according to state health officials.

These are only part of the mushrooming number of overdose deaths in Colorado. In 2020, 1,457 people died of drug overdoses in the state, but fentanyl killed more people in Colorado in 2020 than heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine combined.

Despite predictable partisan histrionics this week, this is not just a Colorado problem. Republicans wrongly blamed Democrats for the tragedy. It’s not a partisan problem. It’s not a simple problem.

For years, some of the most horrific overdose rates in the country have been in so-called “red” states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, places where overdose deaths, primarily from opioids, have rampaged for years. They keep getting worse all the time, despite “tough on crime” laws and drug laws.

Millions of lives and billions of dollars have been destroyed by America’s opioid scourge. The illicit fentanyl calamity is just the latest chapter in this mess. Aside from that, cocaine and crack, crystal meth, alcohol and even marijuana have stoked jails, courts, rehab centers and graveyards for generations.

Out of all of this, we still haven’t learned how to stop it, but we have learned how to make it worse.

Sending people to jail and prison for doing drugs has not, does not and will not make them stop. Every state in the nation has proved that for more than a century.

This is where the political disconnect becomes so dangerous.

Despite the most fervent and consistent hopes, lawmakers and prosecutors cannot escape reality.

Most people who choose to do drugs do not think they will get caught, killed, arrested, jailed or even inconvenienced by side effects.

Hundreds of millions of us are living proof of this undeniable truth. As someone who came of age in the ’70s and ’80s, I can tell you from experience, we partied hardy with impunity, and I partied with every age, race, income and background.

Did I know better? Oh hell, yes. But I never once thought anything worse than the lack of sleep or a hideous hangover was headed my way.

People who become addicted? They no longer choose to do drugs, and they don’t care if they get caught, sick, killed, arrested or jailed. They must find and use no matter what.

All kinds of people do astonishingly stupid things every day, thinking they will beat the odds of the wrath of consequences. I make a living out of writing about it.

And it’s not just drugs that I mine for fool’s gold. The dead-people business has been booming during the pandemic from those who disregarded unending calls to wear masks, avoid crowds and get vaccinated to keep from dying from COVID-19. But they thought it was all fiction or that they could beat the odds.

Overdoses, getting busted and COVID-19 only happen to other people.

Despite the clamoring from noisy Republicans — some who helped pass laws two years ago to quit sending drug addicts and dabblers to jail and prison — a “mistake” was not made, as reported in the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The bipartisan intent of making drug possession a misdemeanor instead of a felony was to keep from making felons out of drug users, forcing them into joblessness, homelessness and to become dependent on taxpayer-funded services for the rest of their lives.

The target of the government and criminal justice system needs to be drug providers, especially those on or near the top of the criminal food chain.

If you want heroin, cocaine, fentanyl or meth tonight, all you have to do is join a few local chat rooms and you can get just about anything you want, and for not a whole lot of money.

Lots of drug sellers even deliver, making drug use as easy as having dinner brought to your door. While many addicts support their meth, heroin or cocaine habit by selling, it’s the “wholesalers” and the factories that are driving the drug trade, pretty much unimpeded.

They’re the ones flooding the area with deadly faux pharmaceuticals and street drugs laced with a fake-fentanyl so potent that even inhaling the dust can become deadly.

Those are the felons, the murderers and the creeps that warrant the reaction political capitalists should take up legal or any arms against.

But clogging courts with foolish people caught being foolish and making them felons won’t save any lives. It will only add calamity to a budding or serious drug problem.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]