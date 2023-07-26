Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

In a world where the former U.S. president faces criminal charges for inciting an insurrection to make himself a dictator; where the son of a former presidential candidate says COVID was designed to avoid Jews, and where Congressperson Lauren Boebert even exists, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ treacherous racism stands out.

Amid the hurtful and worrisome gay slurs and inhumane treatment of immigrants DeSantis regularly inflicts, this really happened:

DeSantis defended changes he’s forced into Florida public schools that teaches children his version of the Black experience in America.

He defended curricula that instructs students to learn that Black American slaves actually benefited from being forced into labor by “parlaying” skills slave owners forced them to learn into something good, “later on.”

Not just weird, that’s sick beyond all standards of sick political leaders these days.

It seemed so dark and so repugnant, that this just had to be some kind of exaggeration of something DeSantis said that was sketch, but not this depraved.

Nope.

He not only did he say it, but he doubled down on his notion that the Black American slavery debacle had a silver lining for those who survived their captivity, beatings, rapes, and lifetimes of dehumanizing abuse.

While in Salt Lake City last week, DeSantis rewarmed his earlier arguments that a new Florida statewide history curriculum being inflicted on students in that state was actually an antidote to what DeSantis says is toxic “woke” liberalism. He says, frequently, that liberal teachers are trying to “indoctrinate” children into believing that gay and lesbian people exist and that they aren’t mentally ill aberrations.

DeSantis, and his faithful followers there, across the country and even some here in Colorado, are horrified that history teachers enlighten children with the fact that racism in America is sometimes systemic, helping to perpetuate it.

DeSantis does not believe that there are laws in Florida and other places that actually perpetuate racism and the degradation of Black people and other people of color. And, clearly, he doesn’t think Black slavery was all that bad.

He believes that Black men take up vastly disproportionate slots in jail and prison because they disproportionately commit more crimes.

Even though undisputed studies have consistently revealed that Black men are more likely to be targeted by police than white men, and that they are more likely to have inferior legal representation than white men, and that they are more likely to receive longer sentences than white men, the facts are disregarded.

Sure, it’s shocking to hear a sitting U.S. governor and presidential candidate justify and rationalize his racism. It wasn’t surprising, however, that DeSantis is trying to gaslight all Americans, including Black Americans, into believing that, sure, slavery kinda sucked, but it was actually good for the slaves.

“They’re probably going to show some of the folks that eventually parlayed being a blacksmith into doing things later, later in life. But the reality is: All of that is rooted in whatever is factual,” DeSantis said, according to an Associated Press story.

Those would be Florida alternative facts widely used these days.

“Parlayed” being an enslaved blacksmith in the South into, what? Shoeing a horse to ride into a town that would lynch his friends and family for generations to come? DeSantis, like so many southerners, still long for Tara, and for DeSantis, tomorrow is another, better, day.

People like DeSantis, who try to gaslight Black people into thinking slavery and generations of the segregation and racism that followed weren’t all that bad, don’t care about an accurate representation of history. This has nothing to do with the liberal arts of academics and intellectualism.

It’s impossible to seriously suggest that slavery’s silver lining was teaching Black people to sharpen axes or repair cotton gins. It’s no less depraved and insulting than insisting that Japanese Americans actually learned valuable farming skills for free when forced into internment camps, or that indigenous Americans were saved from having to walk so much of their lives by being forced onto small reservations.

American slavery existed for generations because it was normalized by similar tropes and justifications.

The lesson here is to keep politics and politicians out of academics. It’s anathema to the very foundations of American education to allow for such shameless propaganda and devious attempts to rewrite history. If American education isn’t based on facts, we’re doomed to return to DeSantis’ good ol’ days of the South.

Archie Bunker, in the 1970s sitcom “All in the Family” was a satire on this kind of American pseudo-intellectual veil over racism and hatred. There’s no good reason to tolerate this absurdity now, let alone elevate to top public offices.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Threads, Mastodon, Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or dperry@SentinelColorado.com