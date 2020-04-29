PERRY: Nice will get us killed. Tell virus ‘freedom fighters’ to get disinfected

Time to bring the adults back into the room before we all go broke or get killed by the pandemic crisis and an overexposed herd of undereducated morons.

I’m talking to you, state Rep. Patrick Neville and all the other Douglas County Republican dolts who extorted the local health department last week. There’s no doubt Douglas County electeds pushed health department officials into giving DougCo an exception for following along with a metro-area consensus to wait at least two more weeks before opening the chute on businesses and likely coronavirus infection spikes.

In review, Neville keeps heading efforts to thwart painful community actions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Notably, he called proactive actions “Gestapo” tactics and tried to strong-arm health officials.

Listen, folks. This is no longer a time for social diplomacies because this is a time for social distancing. It’s bad enough we’ve got a bleach-brained boob running the country. The last thing we need is Son of Stable Genius making life-and-death decisions for not just the hair-brained constituents in DougCo who voted for Neville and other “Free The Virus” vapidiots sprinkled across the state, but for all of us.

Keep in mind, Neville and other GOP Trumpions — I’m talking to you Congressman Doug Lamborn — are all part of the same stable of Trump Geniuses who pooh pooh or outright deny the facts surrounding global warming. These are the creme de la cringe who stand behind whack anti-vaxers who won’t inoculate their children from deadly diseases and their own lethal conspiracy theories. These are the same people who say parents should have the right to force children through anti-gay quackery brainwashing sessions.

These are not the people qualified in any way to make critical decisions that must only be based on science and common sense.

Instead, Neville and his band of neuronaphobes are whining about letting highly trained and trusted medical and science leaders make the life-and-death calls on this life-and-death pandemic.

Even back in late March, when it became clear that shutting down the metro area was the only way to prevent a scourge of infection that would collapse the regional hospital system, Neville and others stamped their feet in defiance of reality.

“Unelected bureaucrats should not have the unilateral authority to simply decide to enact policy that would imprison citizens for 18 months and fine them 5,000,” Neville said in a tweet. “This is outrageous and will only lead to less social distancing as people panic buy.”

It didn’t. It led to a place where some places in the state can ease off this pandemic madness. Not here, however, not now.

While it’s pretty likely that most of the metro area would love to separate Douglas County from the rest of us who are forced to live next door to neighbors from hell, it’s impossible. Instead, they’re free to infect the living antigens out of each other and then drive straight into our world and spread the love.

It’s not just me that sees the fatuousness in the DougCo Follies.

“There is no question in my mind that the Tri-County Health Department’s decision to exempt Douglas County had nothing to do with public health but everything to do with not encouraging Douglas County to breakaway and form its own health department withdrawing its funding,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman, a total Republican, said in a tweet.

Surely there are enough sober and sane people living in and around Highlands Ranch that can make clear that the voters will disinfect the region of this plague of political roulette if the Neville Bothers don’t knock it the hell off.

Not that Aurora, too, is immune from a partial lunacy eclipse. City Manager Jim Twombly this week was clearly looking for some political cover from city council members in pointing out this little nugget of reality. Scientists have made it unequivocal that if you are fairly near someone well or sick blowing active coronavirus out of their pie hole, and you both have on cloth masks, you greatly reduce the chance for transmission of the disease that can kill you or others.

The biggest benefit is created by the guy blowing spores wearing the mask, not the poor sap sucking them in. And when everyone wears a mask, it markedly reduces the spread of the coronavirus.

That’s real science talking there. The reason why we need to empower those practicing science and good sense is obvious when you have a handful of city council members scuttling a mandatory mask-in-public places mandate.

Some electeds said it’s better to just encourage people.

Yeah, right. Twombly pointed out that even when someone’s life is on the line, “I think encouragement falls on deaf ears.”

Councilman Dave Gruber opposed the measure because asshats demanding to defy the order at your local King Soopers will just make trouble.

Yup. That’s why we call them “laws” and go to the trouble and cost of hiring 700 or so cops in the city to enforce them.

Councilwoman Francoise Bergan one-upped him by saying it’s too late because a countywide shut-down, which is essentially unrelated, only lasts for a couple more weeks. But she does wear a mask in public to protect herself.

Too late to spend relatively nothing on a mandate that allows businesses to reopen AND can limit or prevent death and a scourge so vast it could shut the entire state down again for weeks or even months?

“I don’t understand the logic,” Bergan said during the city meeting of the minds.

We know.

Bless their hearts, but somebody, please, shuffle these people off to a place where they can all inflict just themselves and each other and not the millions of Colorado residents victimized by a dearth of common sense and critical synapse action.

For some reason Gov. Jared Pois feels compelled to be tactful to dolts like those running Weld County, where elected leaders there who don’t want Polis treading on them don’t even tread on solid ground.

I’m old and fed up with so-called freedom-loving fruitcakes who wouldn’t know a Fox News propaganda piece if it bit ‘em on the ribosome.

Enough. If you don’t know what in the hell you’re talking about, don’t make decisions for those who do. If you’re not sure if you don’t know what in the hell you’re talking about, ask me. I’m happy to help you figure that much out.

