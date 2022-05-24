PERRY: Mayor Coffman cooks up another gaucherie trying to French fry his political enemies

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has officially become the political equivalent of the asparagus peeler.

Like Coffman, the asparagus peeler is one of those things that mysteriously turns up one day, taking up important space, isn’t very useful and keeps coming back no matter how many times you thought you’d gotten rid of it.

Coffman proved that point yesterday when he got on the Googles to mean-tweet about those damnable progressives on the city council going not just to France on a tax-paid junket, but to Paris.

Taking a European Vacation at Taxpayers’ Expense pic.twitter.com/m3uXno1tR7 — Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) May 23, 2022

“Council Members (sic) Juan Marcano and Crystal Murillo just returned from a trip to Paris that will be paid for by the taxpayers of Aurora,” Coffman said in one of his frequent pic-to-tweets, uploading a picture of his rant to avoid that tricky thread thing. “For Aurora city council members to be attending a conference, in Paris of all places, is an insult to the hardworking taxpayers of this city. This morning, I will be putting in a request to City Manager Jim Twombly for a complete breakdown of their expenses.”

But wait. There’s more.

Not only is Mayor Karen shocked, shocked and dismayed by his two political nemeses on city council taking an airplane to Paris for the annual International Making Cities Livable conference, but he insists it was a “vacation,” and has demanded to speak to the city manager.

Well, to be factual, the conference wasn’t in Paris, it was in the Thornton of Paris, Le Plessis-Robinson. It used to be a sort of sketchy outlier of Paris that’s now become kind of famous after being reinvented into a cool, diverse place where people can actually walk and bike to places they want to go to without having to take a taxi to get to a bus station to take you to the nearest Metro stop to get to Paris. It’s that “livable” city thing that Aurora has hungered for long before Coffman came along.

But then being factual has never been Coffman’s thing. Attention-grabbing stunts? That’s so Mike.

Not so long ago, just over a year, Mayor Mike infamously and eternally became “Homeless Mike,” while saddling up with a Denver TV reporter in a scheme to pretend to be a homeless vet for a week, mugging for B-roll video and an exclusive interview after. Looking like he did when he started his escapade, Coffman on camera awarded himself a seven-day doctorate in homeless-ology, determining that homeless people “want” to be homeless, mostly because it allows them to be free-wheeling drug addicts.

Mayor Mike parlayed his dissertation into an Aurora homeless-camping-ban law, which is turning out to be about as practical as an asparagus peeler, as his critics on city council pointed out. In another grab for the headlines, Coffman worked to outlaw incivility on the city council, saying he’s never seen such rudeness among elected officials. It was unclear whether he had in mind the time he didn’t know he was on camera as a congressman and called President Barack Obama un-American, or yesterday when he called Murillo and Marcano vacation-grubbing tax cheats.

There’s been more than a few peeler moments in Coffman’s long, long career as a politician in the state House, the state Senate, the state treasury, the state state department, congress and now Aurora’s city hall.

But after decades of flying all over the country and the world on the dimes and dollars of taxpayers and lobbyists, Coffman has drawn the line at flying out of the country on official government business from now on.

Well, maybe just France.

Indignant over flying to France on city business, he had no such concerns last year when he flew to El Salvador for about $2,500 — approaching the same $3,500 amount he’s having a meltdown peddling for his enemy’s Franco file.

City lawmakers here get hefty travel budgets every year and decide themselves how to spend them. For decades, they’ve balanced the always dubious optics of traveling for government business with the benefit of the destination.

When 9News reporter Kelly Reinke pressed the mayor yesterday for a reality check in this yet another made-for-TV Coffman controversy, he defended his international trip.

“Coffman says it’s tradition for the mayor to go to El Salvador because many people in Aurora are from there,” Renike reported.

Tradition?

Sentinel journalists have extensively reported on the El Salvadoran community in the Aurora region. Among the many, often heartbreaking conversations we’ve had with people here trapped in the Republican-inflicted immigration crisis, I don’t recall anyone wishing Coffman would visit their homeland, which has been decimated by crime, gangs, corruption and natural disasters. It’s like wishing for an asparagus peeler.

I do recall, however, a real-live homeless vet, whom Coffman recently tried to exploit against city staffers who questioned his Aurora boot-a-homeless-camper scheme. That vet did insist in Coffman’s public chagrin that Coffman absolutely go somewhere, but it’s far, far south of San Salvador.

Coffman had no comment at all for Channel 9 News reporters back in 2013 when an investigation revealed that he and his then-wife were put up in a five-star hotel in Israel during a lobbyist-paid junket. The investigation revealed Coffman accepted a whopping $35,158.35 in travel graft, including to China, for “education” by organizations that lobby Congress each year for billions of dollars. “Coffman’s office did not respond to several phone calls seeking comment or statements about his travel,” 9News reporters said then.

Mad as hell now, however, Coffman says people using government money for international junkets is an abomination.

“I will also be putting forward, for a vote, a proposal that will prohibit Aurora city council members from ever again using tax dollars to pay for a trip to an international conference,” Coffman huffed. “It’s time for Council Members Marcano and Murillo to understand that we work for the taxpayers of this city and that they don’t work for us. Next time they want to take a European vacation, they can pay for it themselves.”

This from an elected representative whose only job description as Aurora’s $80,000-a-year mayor is to run the weekly meetings for a couple of hours. And if you’ve tuned in that chaos lately, you’ve probably wanted your money back.

Coffman’s new rant puts the city in an awkward position. While the mayor finds spending tax dollars on junkets detestable, Aurora and Colorado have made a more than $300-investment of your tax dollars into the Gaylord of the Rockies resort and hotel in Aurora, which has a rack rate of better than $400 a night. It’s sole purpose is to make a handsome living by luring national and international tax dollars, and any dollars, to come camp out on their lazy river during an endless catalog of junkets and conferences — and bring the family.

Most embarrassing, Coffman makes Aurora look like we’re a city full of jaundiced hillbillies.

“It’s OK if fellers from here wanna spend tax dollars in El Salvador or Leadville or Warshington — like a herd of Republican pro-business types from Aurora recently did, many on your dime — or anywhere ‘ceptin’ to go gawking at the Eiffel Tower with those uppity Frenchies in France.”

Coffman seems determined to ”en faire tout un fromage,” make a whole cheese in yet another TV and talk-radio distraction.

Isn’t there some asparagus that needs peeling?

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]