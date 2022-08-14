PERRY: ‘Green Bay Packers experiment’ would put the ‘we’ in Aurora’s need for news

Greg, Joyce and Tim all agree that by buying stock in the Green Bay Packers, they each got a worthless piece of paper.

The three of them are among the 537,460 who’ve peeled off anywhere from $5 to $300 dollars during one of six times the Packers have had offerings for stock shares. They’re shares that can’t be sold or traded and pay no dividends — in cash.

The Green Bay Packers are the only community-owned football team in the NFL.

While these three stockholders, and others whom I queried July 25 during the team’s annual shareholder meeting inside Lambeau Field, lampooned their unique certificates, they each went on to detail how critical the football organization was to each of them and the entire Green Bay community.

“We wouldn’t have any of this without the Pack,” Greg, my Uber driver, said as he pointed out a school, a winery and a factory that makes napkins for probably half the country. “I wouldn’t have this job.”

We drove away from Green Bay’s Titletown, an amazing city center, courtesy of the Packers and the community. It’s filled with places to eat, drink and play. It’s also a hub to startup businesses among fellow entrepreneurs at TitletownTech, arguably the best working space in Wisconsin.

Joyce’s share reaches back to 1950. The “just a worthless piece of paper” has been parlayed time and again, she said, into a community prize offering something for everyone — jobs, road repairs and a future.

It seemed to be a citywide consensus that — love, hate or be unable to care less about the Packers — investment in the team paid everyone near, and far, dividends that can’t be measured in margins, points or splits.

It’s the combined force of the community and “The Pack” that makes things happen for the Green Bay community.

“It’s ‘we,’” said Tim Clark of nearby DePere, Wisconsin, who bought his $200 share in 1997. “When ‘we’ do something, and when the team does something, it really is ‘we.’”

And that ‘we’ brings me to The Sentinel.

Almost two months ago, the years-long owner of this century-old newspaper donated what is now a digital daily and print weekly Colorado staple to a bold experiment in keeping The Sentinel, and so many papers like it, alive.

A group of passionate journalists and others who just as passionately understand the critical mission of the media, The Colorado News Collaborative, joined with news industry consultant Joaquin Alvarado to orchestrate a holding company.

That’s where The Sentinel is now. Holding.

We’re in a holding pattern while Alvarado’s Colorado Journalism Investment Group and others explore a unique idea: Green Bay Pack-ing The Sentinel for Aurora.

Like the Packers, you either love, hate or couldn’t care-less about what The Sentinel offers up several times a day, every day. But the impact from both is critical to the people who live and work in the community.

Yesterday, Sentinel Reporter Max Levy brought Aurora keen insights into a proposal that could drastically change the balance of power on the Aurora City Council by combining city elections with general elections.

Last week, The Sentinel offered readers critical details and context about Aurora Police Department’s mandated reform progress. It’s a story that directly impacts every Aurora resident and business in the shadow of use-of-force abuses scrupulously documented by The Sentinel.

Also last week, The Sentinel brought readers a close look at how schools in the Aurora region are handling security just after the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre.

Over the past few weeks, Sports Editor Courtney Oakes offered unparalleled insight and detail into dozens of local athletes, tabbed All-City best across a bevy of sports.

And just before I left for the Green Bay Packers annual shareholder meeting, The Sentinel took readers on a gripping 10-year tour of the community since the 2012 Aurora theater massacre.

And don’t miss reporter Carina Julig’s story about how an Arkansas artist created and moved an 8,500-pound, 38-foot abstract sculpture to a growing Aurora outdoor museum.

Together, we did all that. Our commitment and yours makes all that possible. The Sentinel and you, our readers, supporters, detractors, advertisers, subscribers and donors, make all this unique and crucial journalism happen, every day.

This is a “we” proposition.

The Sentinel is exploring how “we” can emulate what the community of Green Bay did in 1923, when they offered stock in a venture that has become critical every day there, whether you love or hate them, or they win or lose.

We’re working through the details to find out how we can parlay community investment in The Sentinel, so it can grow and thrive to offer the Aurora region all the news it needs.

“We” are looking for a way to ensure a stronger Sentinel can provide all of us with a critical free press, so that generations to come can be assured that “we” have their backs, win or lose.

