PERRY: Hysterical parents are wrong about the right to control classrooms and teachers

Let’s clear up confusion about whether parents do or should have control over what their children learn in public schools — you don’t, and you shouldn’t.

I’m not sure when this generation of uber-entitled kids-turned-parents started slurping the far-right Kool-Aid that promotes the idea that anyone should be able to do anything they want anytime, anywhere, except for everyone else.

Stop pretending this is about anything other than political histrionics. As if these parents would think of stepping into a math class and saying, “Yeah, I don’t want Travis being exposed to hierarchy based properties at school. His mother and I want to be able to discuss that.”

The rest of us, however, and that means the vast majority of us, want all this to stop.

Rather than line up for hours at local school board meetings to lament the fact that thousands of people far, far smarter and better educated than you are doing the hard and often thankless work of teaching critical stuff to all of our kids, go home.

Go home and put on those big-girl and big-boy panties, turn off the Fox News and whacko talk radio and reach way back to when you were actually learning stuff in school and college and think hard, hard, hard.

Did any teacher you ever had ever do any of the crazy crap you’re accusing your kid’s teachers of doing or wanting to do?

Hell, no.

If you actually think that public school teachers are going to stand up in class and tell every little first grader that their white ancestors were ruthless slave owners and they should be ashamed of their great-great-great-great grandma for what they did, even if they came from Poland nine years ago, you’re as unhinged as Congresswoman Lauren Boebert or half of the Douglas County School Board, all candidates for 2022 Please Go Back to Your Bunker Awards.

You know what teachers do, however? Besides constantly trying to get your kids off their damn cell phones, they ask and prod them to ask questions and talk about their own ideas and thoughts.

If you’re horrified at the idea of public school students discussing what racism is and why it exists, maybe you should try talking about it at home sometime.

For those parents convulsing with panic over the outlandish lies being perpetrated about indoctrinating kids with Critical Race Theory, what do you tell your children about why so many people were protesting the death of Elijah McClain and George Floyd?

Do you tell your kids that Elijah McClain had it coming because he was walking home at night in Aurora wearing a mask? Do you tell your kids that people who tell Asian-Americans to “go back where they came from” are creepy bigots?

I can promise you, teachers in Colorado don’t do that. Nor, do they say that cops are murderous thugs who hate Black people.

And only people as deranged as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his pack of complicit GOP state lawmakers believe that elementary school teachers go on all day about human sexuality and gay rights.

What teachers have done and still do is help kids understand that bigotry is wrong and has no place in public schools. They teach kids on the fly that human rights exist for everyone and must be extended to everyone.

Teachers take that perfect opportunity to teach kids that different is not bad. It’s just different. There is no bad biology. It’s just someone tall, someone red-headed, someone gay or trans, someone left-handed and someone dark skinned.

Pretending that gay people don’t exist, or Muslim people or people with grandmas serving as mothers is repugnant, is wrong.

If you teach your children that being gay, or Jewish or an immigrant is a bad thing, get help. But don’t inflict your psychological problems on your children or everyone else’s children.

Your ability to abuse your own kids doesn’t overrule everyone else’s ability to call you out on it.

Your parental role can’t prevent a teacher from explaining to kids why a student dresses like a boy sometimes and dresses like a girl others times.

“Because they want to,” would be my answer. But I’m not a teacher. Because all of our children go to school in a world where human sexuality exists from birth and dealing with it is nobody’s business but our own, we owe it to kids to be honest and truthful when they ask questions. And they will always ask questions.

The governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, is married to a man, and they have kids. It’s normal. If a first grader asks, you tell them.

It goes beyond just answering questions, however. Teachers stop kids from calling each other homophobic and racist slurs, and they should. Most times, they even contact parents to give them a head’s up.

What they don’t do, however, is let kids continue to abuse other kids with bigotry or homophobia they get from each other or even bring from home.

This doesn’t mean that parents don’t have huge say and sway on what goes on in classrooms and entire school districts. From the school board on down, parents are not just encouraged, but begged to be engaged.

Teachers want to talk to parents about what’s going on in the classroom. Most of the time, they have only each other to share with, lamenting that you didn’t see how one kid stood up for another when someone called a kid “queer.”

School districts invite parents and others to see what’s new in textbooks and curricula, weighing in on what’s good or mediocre.

Most schools even beg parents to volunteer in the schools, where you can get an up-close view of how busy and non-controversial 99.9% of class-time is for teachers and students.

But don’t think you have the “right” to call the shots for every kid in the region because you have social or behavioral problems you haven’t worked through.

These are public schools, created for the benefit of everyone, and everyone benefits from an educated public. Your concern should be resources and especially the resources to bring lagging kids up to speed.

As for helping kids understand racism and sexuality in a world where racism and homosexuality exist?

Please.

Imagine how Colorado schools could focus on real problems facing education if the bigots and homophobes had just dealt with all this when they were kids in classrooms themselves.

Follow @EditorDavePerry on Twitter and Facebook or reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]com