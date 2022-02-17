PERRY: Extreme discomfort — threats from the far right hitting too close to home

Since our community and political leaders can’t seem to muster what it takes to draw the line against our increasingly violent “legitimate” political discourse, allow me to insist this has already gone too far.

The only difference between me and the rest of the region, exhausted and repulsed by the seemingly endless political delirium overtaking everything these days, is that I have no choice but to wallow in it. It’s my job.

I feel for those of you who nearly gag when news turns to whatever new nuttery someone has actually been elected to public office disgorges.

It’s frequently some ridiculous tripe that any normal person would attempt to say only as risky satire or to be funny in a bully-ish, fourth-grade kind of way.

But you have to pay attention now. Please. We all do.

There’s a growing number of people who don’t just whisper appalling, dangerous and malevolent things these days. They broadcast it. They repeat it. They defend it. They even demand it.

Sometimes the threats are only slightly demure and couched in what on the surface might appear to be acceptable, even laudable, expressions of freedom and democracy.

For years, employees of abortion clinics have been targeted at their homes, outed by “pro-life” extremists who purposely seek to horrify neighbors and extort doctors and nurses.

Not so long ago, a band of protesters, rightfully repulsed by the killing of Elijah McClain at the hands of police, wrongfully targeted the home of an Aurora council member. They lured Councilmember Francoise Bergan into a front-yard confrontation that she courageously but dangerously engaged in.

Those acts are tame compared to where our community has gone in the past several months.

Recently, the superintendent of Littleton Public Schools received death threats after two teenagers in the district produced videotapes of them lying to get around parental consent for COVID-19 vaccine. They wanted to make it appear a school vaccine clinic ignored the wishes and consent of parents. It was a scam that unnerved Superintendent Brian Ewert and others after it prompted serious threats of violence. One person threatened to inject him with a syringe full of anthrax, as reported by the Douglas County News Press.

Flirting with the threat of violence or outright insisting on it has now become a thing too many people gloss over among the morning headlines.

Douglas County Schools has become a hotbed of abhorrent behavior by adults, supposedly acting on behalf of kids, while in reality, acting like them.

Former Arapahoe County DA George Brauchler last week took to social media and his radio talk-show to jump into a fray.

He insisted that teachers be outed who faked a sick day in order to protest the repugnant and possibly illegal firing of the schools superintendent. He said “someone” should use state open record laws to find out which teachers called in sick on the day of the protests and publish the list so parents could “confront” the teachers.

He said it wasn’t meant as a threat, or revenge, or extortion, or any of things that threatening to doxx someone actually is. He said it was for the sake of “transparency” and “accountability.”

So someone did just what he suggested. At press time, the request for the list of errant teachers hadn’t been released, nor the identity of the person who demanded it, nor how much they paid the school district to get it. School officials said the request has been withdrawn. They also told 9New reporters another request for the same information may be on the way.

Tactics like this were common in the 1950s during the Sen. Joe McCarthy era, where people associated with causes that displeased neo-fascists were regularly outed and doxxed.

The current wave of extremism seems to breed even more of it. This week, a live Cherry Creek School board meeting was changed to a virtual event after the district received threats of a bombing.

And the metro area pretty much yawned.

Why wouldn’t they? Just days before a group of far-right extremists met in Castle Rock to dive even deeper into Trump’s Big Lie about election security, which seems to be the equivalent of communal meth for violent Republican extremists.

A group calling itself FEC United — standing for Faith, Education and Commerce — borders on becoming a terrorist organization after leaders repeatedly call for public hangings of those they disapprove of, and members of the group cheer them on.

During a Feb. 10 meeting at a Castle Rock church, FEC United speaker Shawn Smith told the group that Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold should hang for what he and others say is persecuting those perpetuating election fraud claims in the name of Donald Trump. “I think if you’re involved in election fraud, then you deserve to hang…,” Colorado journalist Chase Woodruff first reported. He relentlessly reports on FEC United events and broadcasts. “I’m not endorsing violence, I’m saying when you put your hand on a hot stove, you get burned.”

The crowd noisily approved of that message, and so did discredited Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. She’d showed up at the FEC United meeting the same day she was arrested earlier in Grand Junction for ignoring police commands and trying to kick an officer during her arrest on misdemeanor charges. Those charges were relatively unrelated to her current investigation for spurious pro-Trump things she’s admitted she did as her county’s election chief.

The FEC United repeated chants for hangings comes from the top. Leader Joe Oltmann regularly in one breath calls for hanging those who commit transgressions against his faithful flock, and then he denies ever saying such a thing. He then “points out” that hanging is the penalty for “treason.” And if you have it coming…

Oltmann, who has repeatedly threatened reporters and others who oppose him, takes his cues from the top of the extremists’ food chain: Trump.

Oltmann not only insists that execution is appropriate for election officials but journalists, too.

Next on 9News host Kyle Clark has recently taken up the cause of regularly shining a light on local right-wing extremists’ growing push for violence. In one report, Clark revisited some of Oltmann’s more worrisome threats.

“Flanked by Republican elected officials and candidates in 2020, conservative leader Joe Oltmann of Douglas County warned journalists, “We’re coming for you… If you’re part of the media and you write something bad about us, better take your byline off it.”

The report, which originally came from Colorado Times Recorder reporter Erik Maulbetsch, was a quick reminder of how Trump regularly referred to reporters as “enemies of the people” and dismissed anything he didn’t like as just “fake news.”

The only reason these extremists continue their violent threats of terrorism, is because political leaders allow it.

Peters and Oltmann are mentally unstable and dangerous, yet Colorado Republican leaders and rank and file either look the other way or outright defend their right to their very public opinions, unopposed.

They’re warped in ways that history has repeatedly shown results in nothing but chaos, death and misery for everyone.

It’s not enough to just roll our eyes at this sick and crazy talk. All of us, and especially conservatives, have to step up and speak out against threats of violence, as well as the wink-wink-nudge-nudge-it’s-just-a-joke discussion about outing teachers, health-care workers, journalists and those the far right see as a threat to their political ideals.

