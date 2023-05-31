The problem with snarling yappy dogs is that they also tend to bite.

Aurora and all of the nation faces a similar dilemma with trying to ignore the snarling toadies and trucklers of Donald Trump and other assorted haters of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer Americans.

If you’re thinking that the entire nation is sliding back toward the dark days of homophobia and widespread open hatred, consider this:

As many as 72% of Americans now fully support gay marriage.

They sure do.

Similarly, about two-thirds of Americans support the right for transgender citizens to serve in U.S. armed services.

And amid all the big-headline hype over Budweiser and Target stores caving into snarling gay-bashers, and states like Florida and Montana cranking out unnerving laws that are uncomfortably close to the kind of horrors that oozed into Germany in the 1930s, there’s good news.

There sure is.

“To me, this is a sign that we’re winning,” Derek Mize, a gay attorney who lives in an Atlanta suburb with his husband and two children told the Associated Press this week. “I think that these people moaning about our visibility are the last breaths of a dying prejudice.”

Had the nation never actually elected Donald Trump president, and should he not be headed simultaneously toward prison and the 2024 GOP presidential nomination at the same time, I’d feel more confident, like Mize.

Lots of scholars agree that before the Holocaust, German Jews became widespread targets of hatred, and legislation, as magnets for misplaced or free-range angst.

The senseless attacks then are eerily similar to hate-speech and legislation now directed at American transgender people, gays, lesbians and those who perform drag.

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has been tabbed by LGBTQNation.com as the third most prolific generator of LGTBQ hate speech in the nation, behind only GOP Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene and GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Greene infamously hate-tweets frequent gems like this: “Anyone who opposes anti-grooming laws like the one in Florida is pro-child predator. Stop sexualizing children.”

Boebert lowers the bar further on homophobic threats.

“Sending a message to all the drag queens out there: stay away from the children in Colorado’s Third District!” Boebert tweeted last year.

“When we take back the House, Florida’s education system is the model for the nation,” Boebert tweeted just weeks before she narrowly eked out a win in the state’s deep-red 3rd Congressional District. “We’re going to save our nation from the ‘woke’ curse on education.”

The transphobia and homophobia have snowballed since then.

About 500 bills attacking LGTBQ people or rights have been launched in state legislatures in 2023, according to the Associated Press.

“At least 18 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors,” the AP writes.

Colorado has become a safe haven for trans people seeking treatment and dignity, with Colorado state lawmakers legislating the rights of trans and gay residents and visitors.

That’s in contrast to appalling attacks on LGTBQ people by Florida conservative lawmakers and DeSantis, as well as the shameless attacks carried out by Montana conservative lawmakers against a Montana transgender state representative and drag performers across the state. All this hasn’t been overlooked by LGTBQ advocates as Pride Month begins in June.

“We are forced to think differently about how we handle security at our events and whether or not we can post our staff’s names and emails on our website,” said Janson Wu, executive director of GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, a nonprofit legal rights organization based in Boston.

Montana’s governor signed a ludicrous law attempting to ban drag performances that doesn’t even pretend to yield to constitutional rights or even common sense.

The law tries to prohibit drag shows by banning from schools or public libraries performers who behave in a “flamboyant” manner or wear “glamorous” costumes or a lot of make-up.

I guess this means no Montana school visits for Colorado’s arm-flinging, effervescent Congressperson Bobert, Florida’s These-White-GoGo-Boots-Were-Made-For-Talkin’ Gov. DeSantis and New York’s most famous angry orange-make-up faced Donald Trump.

Colorado Politics veteran reporter Ernest Luning nailed it when he pointed out in a flip tweet last week that Montana had inadvertently banned, “beauty pageants, team mascots, motivational speakers, square dancing, award shows, biblical passion plays, and pretty much every comedy, drama and musical theater show on the books.”

From places like Aurora, Denver and most of Colorado, it’s difficult not to see people like Boebert, DeSantis and too many political leaders in southern states as annoying yapping dogs that apparently were never properly socialized.

My fear, however, is they’ll bite someone before their owner-voters can do something about them.

Already, Target stores and Budweiser beer have shriveled from these grisly alpha dogs. Fortunately for people like me, Walmart has a large Pride shwag section right up front, and Colorado has endless beers that make avoiding a Bud Light the easiest boycott in the country.

