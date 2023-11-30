FILE – Simon and Sally Glass comfort each other during an emotional news conference in Denver on Sept. 13, 2022. Six Colorado law enforcement officers have been charged with failing to intervene during a standoff that ended with the fatal shooting of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man suffering a mental health crisis last year, prosecutors said Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)

Did you feel that?

If you’re among those of us who’ve been swimming against tidal waves of news about police mistreating people they encounter — especially Black people, and, mostly, Black men and boys — you had to feel the earth shake more than once over the last couple of weeks.

Here in Aurora, the Sentinel has for years diligently revealed case after case of Aurora police using not just excessive brutal force against some people they encounter, but cynical, grim, deadly force.

Of course there’s a caveat, and it’s an important one. The entire Aurora Police department isn’t filled with hordes of corrupt bullies. After years of watching — and watching — I’m confident in passing along that the vast majority of Aurora law enforcers are dedicated and passionate professionals, who work hard at not only doing the right thing — but even knowing the right thing.

But I can equally attest, having waded deep into the quagmire of the Aurora Police Department for decades, that there are too many sick and sadistic bullies carrying guns and badges. Among the ranks are racists, bullies and people wholly unsuited to enforce the law.

While these sadistic and corrupt bullies truly are few in the department of nearly 700 officers, there’s another community of officers inadvertently equally as dangerous.

There are certainly dozens of Aurora police officers who intentionally or subconsciously look the other way, or outright refuse to acknowledge and stop, on-duty excessive acts of force, acts of unprofessionalism or daunting acts of racism.

Some officers purposefully ignore illegal or inappropriate stunts among their peers. Most are not confident or courageous enough to step in and stop these wrongs, or even report them.

The first tremors that rattled Aurora and police departments all over the state hit three years ago when state lawmakers, astonishingly, passed a bevy of laws meant to radically change policing. These laws were, in a large part, fallout from the killing of Elijah McClain by Aurora police and fire department medics.

The new laws no longer offer police statutory, blanket immunity for anything they do because it was just “in the line of duty.” Another law makes it illegal for police to stand by and watch another officer abuse a subject or criminally attack them.

An Aurora police officer was among the first in Colorado tripped up by the law by passively standing by as her police partner pistol whipped and savagely beat a young Black man he was attempting to arrest for hanging out on an apartment complex median without permission.

There has been a steady drum of vibrations and tremors over the past couple of years as police officers in Aurora and elsewhere were unhired or adjudicated for what are clearly crimes against the public by police.

There was another jolt last week when a federal appeals court agreed that Aurora could be liable for damages after the city’s officers used excessive force in trying to quell anti-police-brutality protesters in Denver, after Aurora cops were urgently called in to help in 2020.

Not even five years ago it would have been unheard of for police to be subjected to that level of accountability by anyone, especially district attorneys.

But the biggest temblor so far came earlier this month when the district attorney for Clear Creek County stepped forward and charged six sheriff deputies for having failed to step in and stop the cruel and deadly abuse of Christian Glass, a young man in a mental crisis who called police for help, stuck in his car outside of Georgetown.

These aren’t the cops who actually pulled out a gun and ruthlessly shot Glass dead as he struggled with a panic attack, essentially created by a botched police response to his call for help.

That officer, Andrew Buen, has been indicted by a grand jury and has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder for firing his gun into Glass’ car and killing him.

Rather, 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum recognized that under state law, and under the weight of common decency, the six officers that stood by and watched Buen aggravate and escalate the situation with Gass violated the new state law. That law says officers must intervene, and certainly not participate, in episodes where fellow officers beat, abuse, maim or aggravate people they come in contact with.

It was nothing short of a stunning achievement for people like Sheneen McClain, whose own son, Elijah, was a textbook example of deadly police abuse.

Tragically, Elijah was the reason for, rather than a beneficiary of, these new state laws.

For a district attorney in a historically conservative district to step up and invoke a law that few thought could ever even exist is staggering.

“Law enforcement officers must be held accountable for their actions when performing their trusted public service duties,” McCollum said.

Local attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai said he, too, was astounded by the announcement.

He’s stood in courts for years now, alongside victims of police in Aurora and across the state, trying to push the vast weight of officer accountability up the steep mountain of police, court and public resistance.

“Stunning,” he said as news traveled that the state’s criminal justice system has now evolved to accept that the abuse some police inflict on the public, is, indeed, a crime.

It doesn’t mean that people of color, and especially Black men, can now relish the fact that they will always be treated just like white people when they encounter any police officer.

Aurora police, however, spend a huge amount of time and resources implementing police reform, mostly through training, and some through attrition. Just recently Aurora firefighters trained their ranks how to “de-escalate” unnerving and potentially dangerous encounters with people in crisis.

No, we’re not there yet. Two of three officers who clearly played a role in the death of McClain were acquitted of even a misdemeanor. One Aurora officer, Nathan Woodyard, who provoked Elijah into a deadly choking and overdose debacle, has even come back to the Aurora police department, for now.

But as the aftershock of these striking changes play out, there is, maybe for the first time ever, real hope.

