PERRY: Aurora lawmakers smoke their credibility trying to fry panhandling on the streets

Few things for so many generations have generated as much mythology as the plight of people without homes.

Our notions of the homeless are a collage of images painted by the Bible, Charlie Chaplin’s Tramp, Red Skelton’s Freddie the Freeloader and The Aurora City Council.

The dilemma of homelessness and its mischaracterization has been around as long as Aurora and Denver.

Homeless people have long been dismissed by community leaders as tiresome vagrants. They attract so much attention now only because so many people, including city lawmakers, actually see so many homeless people.

Thousands of people camping on Front Range streets and highways, panhandling at busy intersections, can’t be ignored even by those who try.

A little over a year ago, Mayor Mike Coffman infamously pretended to be a homeless veteran, mingling with real homeless people, and dubiously not saying who he really was or what he was actually doing.

In a — literally — made-for-TV moment, he told a Channel 4 reporter, who was in on the ruse, that homeless people are mostly drug addicts and alcoholics. He said they choose their miserable lives of addiction on the streets.

For Coffman, and so many like him, homelessness is a problem created by a lack of willpower, sloth and bad choices.

Since then, Aurora lawmakers have been in a tug-of-war over the complex reality of homelessness and creating “solutions” based on wishes, mythology and the same bad ideas by hundreds of decision makers that have come before them.

A slim majority of the city council, backing Coffman’s off-with-their-tents scheme, have now begun celebrating Aurora shuffling homeless campers around the city, as workers evict homeless people from their visible, illicit campsites.

Local experts and activists who work with hundreds of campers in the region have confirmed that in almost every case of a swept camp, the campers simply find a new place nearby to pitch their tents.

It’s turning out just as city and regional experts warned that it would. It’s the same way in Denver and every other city that tries to ban homeless campers as a way to end homeless camping.

With so much success, the council conservatives who brought you whack-a-camper are now eager to tackle intersection panhandlers.

Here, the city is up against a long history of court decisions making it clear: Don’t go there. Despite urgent tries, in many court decisions, panhandling is designated as a form of protected free speech.

Instead of tempting the fates and a big lawsuit, some conservatives on city council want to spend about $30,000 to erect signs at intersections. The signs would ask people to refrain from donating to panhandlers, and give to homeless organizations instead.

It’s a nice thought.

Once again, however, mythology, misinformation and naive dreaming are about to drive yet another waste of tax dollars.

A big part of the Coffman myth is that homelessness in the region is what you see along roads and vacant lots. Tragically, it’s far more and far worse than that.

Thousands of homeless people in the region don’t live where you can easily see them. They live discreetly in cars, on the couches or floors of friends and family, or even at their work.

The dejected campers passed out in vacant lots along Havana Street, or the haggard guy hanging around the gas station on Colfax? They’re just a part of the problem.

But it’s these homeless people that give rise to the myth that the homeless people you see, and especially the ones you see panhandling at intersections and off-ramps, are all drug addicts and alcoholics who immediately trade your dollars into fentanyl tablets or a bottle of Cabin Still.

Mile High Behavioral Healthcare CEO Bob Dorshimer, has for years worked with people facing addiction, mental illness and many without homes. He now runs programs in Aurora and the metro area focusing on helping them get sober and in a home.

Dorshimer says it’s absolutely true that some panhandlers are working hard every day to feed their addiction and manage to do little else.

But it’s far more complicated than that.

Dorshimer says years of working with homeless people has led him to sort them, primarily, into three categories of panhandlers: Savvy grifters, desperate, chronically homeless people, and nomadic people moving across the country on a lark.

The lost and clearly incapacitated guy regularly at your usual McDonalds or the strip mall liquor store looking for a handout?

“They’re in survival mode,” Dorshimer said. Slipping that guy a couple of bucks gets him just what you think it does; a Happy Meal or a tall boy Dorshimer said.

“These people don’t have the ability or sophistication to panhandle on the streets and busy intersections,” he said.

The grifters do. These are the people you most often see holding signs at busy intersections, along parkways and on highway entrance and exit ramps.

“They can be ruthless,” Dorshimer said. “It’s not friendly.”

In Aurora and the metro area, they’ve become increasingly territorial, protecting their stake on valuable real estate, with violence if they have to.

They can make real money putting in a day’s work at a lucrative intersection or exit ramp, Dorshimer and local outreach workers say.

“You can make a killing on the Havana corridor,” Dorshimer said, up to $250 a day at the right spot.

That kind of money has drawn often, but not always, scammers and grifters to the cause, creating an entirely new class of gangs.

Some of these people essentially can run drug or prostitution operations, leveraging their take from your donations into an underground underworld.

“If you see a woman panhandling on the street and a guy sitting back away from her, it’s often because she isn’t making enough money turning tricks and her pimp makes her beg to make up the difference.”

Some panhandlers are as legit as is possible, however, just not able to make ends meet with a low-paying job. A few hours with a sign can make up the difference.

He says that’s becoming rare because the “pros” chase them off of the best corners.

The group of panhandlers Dorshimer says has become even more rare these days are the younger people traveling across the country, following bands or some holy grail. They illegally camp and beg along the way. They, too, are relatively harmless. When the pandemic moved in, these people mostly moved on, he said.

So your donation is spent on a variety of different things depending on whom you hand it to.

Very little science has been done to find out the answer.

It doesn’t, however, prevent people like Coffman or other conservatives on city council from claiming that donors only fuel and perpetuate drug addiction.

Some recent research, however, shows that the conservative trope — about homeless people with their hands out being untrustworthy to do the “right” thing with your generosity — isn’t true.

An extensive University of British Columbia study, led by Ryan Dwyer, Anita Palepu, Claire Williams, and Jiaying Zhao, in Vancouver would likely surprise Coffman and others like him.

The 2021 research project selected 50 homeless participants and a control group from that city’s extensive homeless population. Those selected were screened to ensure they did not have addiction or mental illness problems that were so debilitating that it impaired their ability to function at a basic level. The study did not preclude drug and alcohol users, however, or those struggling with emotional issues.

Each participant was given about $6,000 in a lump sum.

Get ready for a surprise.

“Over one year, cash recipients spent fewer days homeless, increased savings and spending with no increase in temptation goods spending, and generated societal net savings of $777 (Canadian dollars) per recipient via reduced time in shelters,” according to the study’s authors.

“This experiment presents first evidence that a one-time, unconditional cash transfer of $7,500 (Canadian) has the potential to be an effective tool to reduce homelessness, increase housing stability, savings, and spending, and generate net savings for society via reduced social service use.”

It turns out, that if you give many of the homeless people money, they spend it on food, necessities and trying to find a permanent home.

“But there was an equally important result of the study,” said study author, Jiaying Zhao, PhD.

The study also focused on the public perception distrusting homeless people’s ability to handle money responsibly.

The study revealed that the vast majority of the general public predicted that if you gave homeless people this kind of cash, they would blow it on drugs, alcohol and other “temptation goods.”

It’s a myth.

Not only did participants use the money to permanently improve their situation, but they didn’t really need nor want much help in turning things around, Zhao said.

“Coaching didn’t really help,” she said. “They knew exactly what they wanted to do.”

They wanted off the streets, and a way to stay off.

The problem with science is that it sometimes flies in the face of our deep-seated lore. The problem with not recognizing that as a community decision maker, is that you’re prone to repeat bad decisions based on what you think is true, maybe wish was true, but simply isn’t.

The biggest takeaway from all of this, and what few other reputable studies have been completed, is that the problem of homelessness is incredibly complex and widespread.

It’s undeniable, however, that homeless camping bans and panhandling laws don’t end homeless camping or panhandling, no matter how much some wish that were the case.

Putting up signs on intersections is almost certain to be a waste of money that could go toward reducing rent for numerous people without homes, people who would jump at the chance to get off the streets for good.

But before Aurora can get its city council to create projects that actually work, it has to persuade them to turn away from the myths and legends that work against actually solving the problem.

