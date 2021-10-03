PAUL TAUER: Dustin Zvonek best voter choice to move Aurora forward

: I believe it is time for a new generation of leadership in Aurora and that Dustin Zvonek best represents that in this year’s City Council elections.

I had the great honor of serving as the mayor of Aurora for 16 years. Since my time in office, the city has changed dramatically, growing at an astronomical pace.

However, the last couple of years have been tough for Aurora. Crime has skyrocketed, small businesses have suffered, and all the while the city council has been mired in endless political gridlock.

I believe we need fresh blood in city leadership to move Aurora forward.

Our city has enormous potential – but we need leaders with a positive vision and the right experience to help us get there.

Dustin Zvonek has both private sector business experience and public policy expertise that drive his vision for a safer, more prosperous city.

That’s why I’m supporting Dustin Zvonek for Aurora City Council At-Large this year. When you get your ballot in the mail, I hope you’ll join me in supporting Dustin.