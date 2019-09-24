OMAR MONTGOMERY: A diverse Aurora is our future

Steadily — but too slowly — we are building Our Aurora: one community that lifts-up our veterans, older adults, and immigrants; one that honors our long-time residents, our multi-generational neighborhoods, and our diverse small-business owners; one that both builds on our history and welcomes new energy and appropriate growth.

This kind of vision isn’t just a feel-good dream. It’s about a successful economy that creates a rising tide to lift all boats — families, neighborhoods, businesses. An inclusive and expanding economy can allow Aurora’s budget to meet our needs so we can create more housing, fix our failing roads and, importantly, pay our first responders fairly — so they don’t leave Aurora for better-paying municipalities.

As your mayor, I will work hard to represent and serve all Aurorans, every member of our diverse community. From Day One, I’ll be working for you:

expanding wraparound programs such as Aurora’s social worker and police partnerships for at-risk populations,

collaborating with our county health departments to improve opioid addiction support,

promoting our small, local businesses that create jobs and add to our economy, many of which are immigrant-owned,

improving accessibility and services for our older adults,

Increasing oversight of groups homes for our residents with disabilities,

Collecting data on the impacts of industry on our communities’ health,

Demanding affordable and accessible housing, fair rents, and smart growth

Sound ambitious? It is.

But we need leadership with vision for all Aurorans. A strong vision keeps our eyes on the prize, keeps our heads up, keeps us moving forward. In every aspect of my life, I’ve pursued a vision of equity and justice. When I was a student, I earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice as well as master’s degrees in Public Administration and Education. Now, as a college educator, I mentor young people growing up in tough circumstances much like myself. When I volunteer in Aurora’s decision-making boards, in non-profit leadership with the Aurora NAACP, as an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado-Denver and their director for the Center for Identity and Inclusion, or as an advocate for Aurorans on local and national issues — I am driven by a vision of a community that is the best place to live, to grow a business, and to raise a family.

Working alongside hundreds of others in Aurora, we have moved much closer to our vision, improving relationships between law enforcement and our neighbors, bringing new small business loans and grants, and creating new mentorship programs for Auroran youth.

I have been meeting with North African, Central American and other international communities, and reaching out to many more. Many of the folks I’ve listened to are first- or second-generation immigrants who have chosen to build their businesses, create jobs, pay taxes, grow the economy and raise their families in Aurora. They call Aurora — and America — home.

We’ve done great work; I’m so proud of Our Aurora! But we can do even more.

As Aurora’s next mayor, I’m ready to use my expertise and experience to help our city, businesses, and our diverse community work together to solve the complicated challenges facing our growing and diverse city: Our Aurora. I hope you’ll join me.

Omar Montgomery, President of the Aurora NAACP and director for the Center for Identity and Inclusion, is a candidate for Mayor of the City of Aurora: www.omarforaurora.com