NICOLE JOHNSTON: A vote for Ronquillo in Aurora is an investment in a better future

Ballots for the municipal election will be mailed this week and Aurora voters will have a choice to vote for new leadership.

Dr. John Ronquillo, At Large City Council candidate, is the person I encourage you to vote for in the 2021 Aurora Municipal Election.

I met Ronquillo far from the world of politics when he was my professor in the University of Colorado Denver’s Master of Public Administration program in the School of Public Affairs. My first impression of him then is the same as I see him now, over four years later. He is a critical thinker who develops solutions to complex problems; he is kind, patient, brings people together, and he is a hard worker who puts in countless hours in to help students, colleagues, and his community.

Ronquillo received the School of Public Affairs Award for Excellence in Service and Leadership in 2020. He is deeply involved in the community and currently serves on the Colorado COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project Advisory Council, and on the Boards of Directors of Servicios de La Raza and the Arapahoe County Foundation, Inc.

Before turning to academia, he worked for the Arizona Association of Counties, the Arizona Government Information Technology Agency (now Arizona Strategic Enterprise Technology), the Salt River Project and the City of Chandler (AZ). For the past decade, he has taught and researched in the areas of public service ethics and leadership and public management, and has helped educate public servants at all levels of government.

Ronquillo will be ready on day one to serve as an At Large Council Member. He is equipped with the knowledge and skills to be an effective representative of the people, an ability to navigate policy, provide good constituent services, and work effectively with colleagues to build consensus that will best serve the City of Aurora.

It is often said, “we need good people to run for office.” We have one, right in front of us, with John Ronquillo. You can help make that happen by casting a vote for him when you receive your mail-in ballot.

— Nicole Johnston, Former Ward III Aurora City Councilmember via [email protected]