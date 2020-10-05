LETTERS: Xcel Energy, we need the light at Irish Drive and Aurora Parkway

EDITOR: This is in regard to a safety situation related to the intersection of Irish Drive and Aurora Parkway. Traffic signals have been installed at that intersection since March of 2020. To date, the lights have never been functional. At rush hour it becomes extremely difficult to attempt a left hand turn from Irish Drive to west Aurora Parkway. Upon pursuing this with traffic control, I was told they have done their part, it now is up to Xcel Energy to activate the signals. So the unsafe conditions continue and the amount of new home construction in that part of Aurora continues to increase as well as subsequent increase in traffic. Xcel, do your job!

— Carol Stokes, via [email protected]