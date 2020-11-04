LETTERS: Violence never solves anything, especially in these times

EDITOR: In recent months, we have seen riots and protests erupt across the country. While peaceful protests have their purpose, far too many were overshadowed by gratuitous violence. Even rallies in our beautiful state of Colorado succumbed to unprovoked gunshots and crime.

As a firearms instructor for the past 10 years, I understand the importance of keeping our communities safe. Now more than ever, this remains true. We are pitted against a portion of the population that is ready to burn our towns and cities to the ground.

I know many Americans are scared. These are trying times. The pandemic has left many with financial hardship and tomorrow’s election leaves uncertainty about the future of our nation.

But taking to the streets in a violent matter is not—and never will be—the path to retribution.

— Tina Francone, via [email protected]