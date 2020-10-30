LETTERS: Steve House has the experience Colorado needs

EDITOR: Our incumbent congressman, Jason Crow, ran as a moderate in 2018 and implied he wasn’t interested in impeachment. Fast forward to last December and he’s selected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be an Impeachment Manager. In addition, he voted nearly lock step inline with Speaker Polosi’s legislation, to include failing to negotiate a fare pandemic relief bill to help folks in need. Steve House has run as a moderate to conservative representative for the citizens of Colorado’s 6th Congressional District.

Unlike Crow, Steve House has vast experience in the health field that is a major issue for Colorado voters. He also supports free enterprise vice socialism, which Crow appears to support along with AOC and her comrades. If you want higher taxes, higher energy cost, electric cars, no boarders, and free health care for illegals, then Jason Crow is your man. On the other hand, if you want a return to normal, common sense governance, and a free market system, Steve House is the man. Don’t believe the campaign commercials being run by Crow and his cohorts. An enlighten citizenry is required in-order for our republic to survive, IAW Thomas Jefferson. Do your part and vote accordingly.

— G W Parker, via [email protected]