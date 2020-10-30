LETTERS: Proposition 113 brings more value to each vote

EDITOR: Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote will make sure one person always equals one vote and the presidential candidate who gets the most votes wins. These principles should sound familiar because they apply to every other elected office in this country.

Opponents of the National Popular Vote like to claim they are just looking out for small states. In reality, millions of voters from all states – big, medium, and large – are disenfranchised under the current system. Only those that vote in the majority in any sized state matter now. Every American, regardless of where they live, should count when we add up the votes for president.

Small states are ignored right now. When was the last time a presidential candidate held a campaign event in North Dakota or Vermont? Colorado is the 21st most populous state – about the same size as Alabama and South Carolina, so not exactly small – yet we have been ignored by the presidential candidates this year just like forty-plus other states of all sizes.

If you think the current way we elect our President is working well, you might be skeptical of changing it. But, if like me, you know we can do much better, you should vote Yes on Proposition 113. One person should equal one vote no matter where that person lives, and the presidential candidate that gets the most votes should win the election. The National Popular Vote will make those concepts a reality.

— Mike Foote, via [email protected]