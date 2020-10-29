LETTERS: MSM propaganda impact on this election

EDITOR: No wonder President Trump is the “bad guy, a racist, un-civil” and un-presidential, etc….. Here’s a “Mr. Obvious” for ya…..the main stream media (MSM) is a propaganda tool for the Democrats and they hate President Trump. Ever-since his election in November 2016, they’ve been doing their best to kick his butt out of the White hHouse. Therefore, why should we be surprised when they continue to reference faulty reporting and down right lies to this day, while at the same time, boosting and reporting only positive news regarding Biden. Oh yeah…and now they are actually censoring stories that are detrimental to Biden. Two things President Trump has accomplished for sure….he’s exposed the true hate filled status of the MSM and shed light on the federal government deep state that far exceeds my original beliefs.

When the MSM keeps repeating the same charges against him, people eventually begin to believe it. Remember when the Democrats and the MSM stated “Bush lied, people died?” After repeating a couple thousand times, people begin to believe it and the polls reflected it. Thankfully, it appears a large number of Americans are smart enough to figure this out and may turn out in large numbers to re-elect President Trump and GOP candidates down the ticket. Sure hope so.

— GW Parker