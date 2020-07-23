LETTERS: House can best represent CD 6 interests

EDITOR: Jason Crow must go.

Congressional District 6 voters must remember Congressman Crow was complicit, indeed a managing conspirator, in the most outrageous political scandal this country ever experienced. The presidential impeachment was based on provably false premises, and the conspirators clearly had that proof, yet proceeded anyway because of unprofessional, political hatred. Mr. Crow fell in line with his party bosses instead of using his own intellect and judgment. This reflects poorly on us, as voting constituents.

Let’s correct the error we made in 2018 and give Steve House the opportunity to be an honest representative of our interests in the 6th CD.

— Bob H., via [email protected]