LETTERS: Help the poor by passing the HEROES Act

EDITOR: In reference to your recent article, House Democrats pass partisan COVID bill; relief talks drag”, I am concerned about the resulting effects of the pandemic on our country’s poorest families.

Approximately 16,950 of households in Arapahoe County (7%) receive food stamps and/or SNAP benefits. Nationally, more than than 50% of Americans have less than $1000 in savings and many have been burning through their savings to stay afloat, with no relief in sight. With reduced incomes and reduced, if even existent, savings, our nation’s poorest are struggling to pay for the essentials, including food and housing. In order to mitigate this situation, the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, which includes $600 weekly in unemployment benefits, an increase to the maximum food-stamp benefit by 15%, and $59.1 billion allocated for rent relief and other housing services. These initiatives will help people pay their rents and feed their families.

Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennett must work to pass the HEROES act, hence assisting Coloradoans to stay fed and housed during this crisis.

— Alec Rodriguez, via [email protected]