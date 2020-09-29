LETTERS: Don’t validate these sham debates

EDITOR: When it comes to the presidential debates, I can think of one word, boycott.

If people do not know who they are going vote for by now, they must have been living in a cave for the past three and a half years.

I don’t care who you are planning to vote for, but let’s not validate a sham of a democratic process by watching the poorly written farce, called debates.

If you can reject and avoid being manipulated by commercials, then don’t get sucked in by the corporate-sponsored political boxing match, they like to call debates.

Corporate media and the Duopoly of the Republican and Democratic Parties have bastardize our democratic process making it too much like a sporting event.

— Andrew Jarrett, via [email protected]