LETTERS: Crow getting my vote again as leader that we need

EDITOR: Jason Crow was elected to Congress in 2018 to represent all of us in CO-6. I’m voting for Representative Crow again because he has shown a deep commitment to the people of this district. He will never put party before country. He has sworn an oath to the Constitution as an Army Ranger who was awarded the Bronze Star, and as our congressman. Taking that sacred oath to the Constitution is a promise from which he will never waver. Representative Jason Crow is the leader we need in these times. Jason Crow believes no one is above the law. Jason represents the people with honor, and not special interests.

Here are some specific things that Rep. Crow is fighting for and has delivered for Coloradans. He was named Vice-Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and helped secure $25 million in Federal research funding for gun violence. He believes that affordable health care is a human right and continues to fight for it. He knows climate change is one of the biggest threats to our way of life in Colorado. Rep. Crow introduced the SAVE Act. This Act encourages investment in energy-saving home improvements in exchange for tax credits. He helped to pass the Great American Outdoors Act. The Act is now law to permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Mr. Crow firmly believes that our response to COVID-19 must be driven by science, not partisan politics. He supported the bipartisan CARES Act. I support him because he believes diversity makes Colorado stronger, not weaker.

Representative Jason Crow has always been and continues to be transparent and accessible to his constituents. He keeps his Congressional meeting calendar public on his website – one of the few members of Congress to do that. He regularly holds Town Halls with his constituents (now virtual).

I hope all of you will join me and vote for him.

— Steve Brown, via [email protected]