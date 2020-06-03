LETTERS: Colorado left out in the cold when it comes to electoral college

EDITOR: The President of the United States represents the entire country. You wouldn’t know that from the campaigning by both of the major candidates though.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden seem to only care about six states. The rest of us, including Colorado, might as well be part of a different country. This is because only “swing states” matter under our current electoral college system. We won’t see either candidate campaigning in big states like Texas or small states like Connecticut. Or Colorado.

This completely warps how the candidates see our country and how the winning one governs. If the candidate has to focus on Florida, Pennsylvania, and Michigan to win the Presidency, that leaves Coloradans out in the cold.

The National Popular Vote would change that. If adopted by enough states, it would force candidates to campaign across the country: urban and rural alike! Instead of just six swing states, we would see an entire country up for grabs. I want the Presidential candidates to care about Colorado. I’m voting Yes on the National Popular Vote.

— Stu Zeigler, via [email protected]