LETTER: Trump’s recent stunts make the need for his impeachment obvious

EDITOR: In light of recent events, the need for impeachment of the president has become urgent.

This president is clearly psychologically unbalanced at best, and completely under the control of Putin at the worst. Neither scenario inspires confidence that he acts in the best interest of this country and its citizens. I believe actions in Syria indicate he is acting in the best interest of world dictators who have previously not been our allies, and he has acted to allow previous allies to be slaughtered.

The time for action is now. Senators Gardner and Bennet and Representative Crow should get behind Schumer and Pelosi on impeachment, and encourage them to act quickly. Our democracy depends on it!.

Terri Hill — via [email protected]