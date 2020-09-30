LETTERS: With stakes raised, Colorado needs to protect abortion rights

EDITOR: With a hostile SCOTUS on the horizon, Coloradans must reject any attempt to ban abortion.

The recent nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ginsburg’s spot on the Supreme Court has raised the stakes to an alarming level. It’s now more critical than ever that we protect abortion rights in Colorado. This November, voters in our state will be asked to ban abortion later in pregnancy. The proposition, Prop 115, bans abortion later in pregnancy and has no exceptions for rape or incest, threats to the woman’s health, or a lethal fetal diagnosis. Placing these restrictions on pregnant women and their families is impossibly cruel.

In many cases, women who make the decision to have an abortion later in pregnancy do so because of a serious health complication. Patients in these situations must be able to consider all of their medical options when faced with a difficult pregnancy outcome. The supporters of this ban like to pretend that these situations don’t exist and erase patient experiences because these stories don’t fit their narrative. Any healthcare provider will tell you that pregnancy is complex, and no two situations are the same. That’s why these decisions are best made by women in consultation with their healthcare provider, and in accordance with their personal beliefs.

With a SCOTUS hostile to abortion rights, and with Roe v. Wade on the line, we cannot afford to waver on this issue. Coloradan’s don’t want abortion bans in our state–that’s why we’ve rejected them 3 times already at the ballot box. As someone who previously lived in a state with a similar ban, I have witnessed the negative impacts this type of abortion restriction can have on women, families, and communities. That’s why I’m voting no on Proposition 115.

— Ashley Brink, via [email protected]